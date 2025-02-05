Bulgarian MEP: No Discussions on Sending European Troops to Ukraine So Far

World » EU | February 5, 2025, Wednesday // 18:29
Bulgaria: Bulgarian MEP: No Discussions on Sending European Troops to Ukraine So Far @Andrey Novakov

Bulgarian MEP Andrey Novakov stated in an interview with BNR that there have been no discussions about deploying European military units to Ukraine. As a member of the newly formed defense committee in the European Parliament, he emphasized that no country in Europe is completely safe, highlighting that even Germany, which has long struggled with a historical guilt complex, is beginning to recognize the need to strengthen its defense capabilities.

Novakov pointed out that Europe will have to increasingly rely on its own resources for defense and security. He stressed that defense will become a central issue in political discussions moving forward and argued for an equal distribution of defense investments among member states. According to him, working actively with the European Defense Fund is essential to achieving these goals.

While Europe must take greater responsibility for its security, Novakov clarified that this does not contradict the commitments of EU countries to NATO. He noted that Bulgaria plays a crucial role in protecting one of the most challenging borders in Europe, contributing significantly to the continent's security. However, he expressed concerns about the outdated military equipment available to the country, which, at 50 years old, does little to inspire confidence in its defense capabilities.

Novakov also highlighted the importance of increasing spending on military mobility, particularly in infrastructure that serves both peacetime and wartime needs. However, he acknowledged that not all countries share the same strategic priorities. He pointed out that Portugal, which borders only allied nations and the Atlantic, does not have the same defense concerns as Bulgaria, Romania, Poland, and the Baltic states, which are directly exposed to potential threats from Kaliningrad.

The idea of a common European army is not currently under discussion, Novakov noted. Instead, the focus remains on strengthening the collective defense potential of EU member states.

Source: BNR interview

EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Ukraine, European, military, Bulgarian

Related Articles:

European Natural Gas Prices Surge to 16-Month High Amid Cold Snap

European natural gas prices have climbed above €55 per megawatt-hour for the first time in 16 months, driven by colder temperatures across the continent that are increasing demand for heating fuel

Business » Energy | February 6, 2025, Thursday // 15:49

Ukraine Receives First Batch of French Mirage 2000 Fighter Jets

France has delivered the first Mirage 2000 fighter jets to Ukraine

World » Ukraine | February 6, 2025, Thursday // 13:44

Ukraine Strikes Back: 40,000 Russian Troops Lost in Kursk Offensive

Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief, Oleksandr Syrskyi, reported that Russia has suffered significant losses in its six-month-long Kursk operation

World » Ukraine | February 6, 2025, Thursday // 12:00

Bulgarian Village Struggles with Lack of Road as Resident Dies Due to Delayed Ambulance

A resident of the Bulgarian village of Breze has tragically died due to a fatal delay in receiving medical attention, as the ambulance was unable to reach him on time

Society » Incidents | February 6, 2025, Thursday // 10:08

Bulgaria Sees Fivefold Increase in Military Service Applications After Pay Boost

The Bulgarian Ministry of Defense has reported a significant rise in the number of individuals interested in joining the military

Politics » Defense | February 6, 2025, Thursday // 08:39

Ukraine: 3 Million People to Receive Health Assistance in 2025

WHO launches its 2025 Ukraine Emergency Appeal seeking $68.4m to meet critical health needs

World » Ukraine | February 5, 2025, Wednesday // 15:49
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from EU

EU Targets Temu and Shein with Stricter Customs and Consumer Protection Rules

The European Commission has launched investigations into Chinese e-commerce giants Temu and Shein over concerns related to consumer protection

World » EU | February 6, 2025, Thursday // 16:06

EU Prosecutor Alleges Bulgaria's Lack of Cooperation in Crucial Investigations

Teodora Georgieva, the head of the Bulgarian office of the European Public Prosecutor’s Office (EPPO), raised serious concerns at a legal conference in Sofia on Tuesday, accusing Bulgarian authorities of obstructing investigations

World » EU | February 6, 2025, Thursday // 11:12

Latvia and Sweden Demand Compensation After Bulgarian Ship Damaged Baltic Sea Cable

Sweden and Latvia are preparing to seek compensation for the damages caused by the fiber optic cable disruption in the Baltic Sea, as confirmed by the Prime Minister of Latvia

World » EU | February 5, 2025, Wednesday // 17:25

Europe Prepares Countermeasures as Trump Threatens Tariffs on the EU

The European Union is preparing to impose retaliatory measures on the United States if President Donald Trump follows through on his threat to levy tariffs on the bloc

World » EU | February 5, 2025, Wednesday // 10:26

Gas Supplies Resume in Transnistria After Month-Long Crisis, But Uncertainty Remain

Gas supplies to Transnistria have resumed after a month-long disruption, restoring heating to apartments in the breakaway region

World » EU | February 4, 2025, Tuesday // 09:47

EU Moves Toward Unified Air Defense as Leaders Discuss Security Challenges

The European Council in Brussels focused on the creation of a European air and missile defense system

World » EU | February 4, 2025, Tuesday // 09:33
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria