Bulgarian MEP: No Discussions on Sending European Troops to Ukraine So Far

Bulgarian MEP Andrey Novakov stated in an interview with BNR that there have been no discussions about deploying European military units to Ukraine. As a member of the newly formed defense committee in the European Parliament, he emphasized that no country in Europe is completely safe, highlighting that even Germany, which has long struggled with a historical guilt complex, is beginning to recognize the need to strengthen its defense capabilities.

Novakov pointed out that Europe will have to increasingly rely on its own resources for defense and security. He stressed that defense will become a central issue in political discussions moving forward and argued for an equal distribution of defense investments among member states. According to him, working actively with the European Defense Fund is essential to achieving these goals.

While Europe must take greater responsibility for its security, Novakov clarified that this does not contradict the commitments of EU countries to NATO. He noted that Bulgaria plays a crucial role in protecting one of the most challenging borders in Europe, contributing significantly to the continent's security. However, he expressed concerns about the outdated military equipment available to the country, which, at 50 years old, does little to inspire confidence in its defense capabilities.

Novakov also highlighted the importance of increasing spending on military mobility, particularly in infrastructure that serves both peacetime and wartime needs. However, he acknowledged that not all countries share the same strategic priorities. He pointed out that Portugal, which borders only allied nations and the Atlantic, does not have the same defense concerns as Bulgaria, Romania, Poland, and the Baltic states, which are directly exposed to potential threats from Kaliningrad.

The idea of a common European army is not currently under discussion, Novakov noted. Instead, the focus remains on strengthening the collective defense potential of EU member states.

Source: BNR interview