Survey Shows GERB's Dominance in Bulgaria, While Economic Stability Remains a Key Concern

Politics | February 5, 2025, Wednesday // 12:10
According to a recent sociological survey by "Trend," GERB maintains a strong lead with 26.6% of voter support, significantly ahead of its competitors. "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB) follows with 13.2%, while "Revival" holds a slightly lower 13%. DPS-New Beginning secured the fourth spot at 10.3%, with the Democracy, Rights, and Freedoms (DPS) party, led by Ahmed Dogan, at 7.1%.

The survey also highlights a slight decline in support for the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) and "There Is Such a People" (TISP) compared to the October 2024 elections. The BSP currently holds 6.9% of the vote, while TISP has 5.9%. Meanwhile, the MECH party saw a small increase to 5.6%. The "Greatness" party, however, remains close to the parliamentary threshold at 3.8%, according to the sociologists.

In terms of government approval, the initial support for the Rosen Zhelyazkov administration stands at 32%, a figure reminiscent of the early months of Kiril Petkov's government in 2022. Notably, 29% of respondents remain uncertain about their stance on the new cabinet. Support for Zhelyazkov's government is strongest among GERB voters, with over 90% backing the administration. Support is also strong among BSP and TISP sympathizers, with 80% and 66%, respectively, expressing positive views of the cabinet.

While the public’s outlook has slightly improved since the formation of the new government, economic concerns dominate. Nearly half of respondents (44%) indicated that controlling price increases should be a top priority for the government. The financial stability of the country is a major concern, with 83% of respondents expressing worry, and only 11% remaining unconcerned. Moreover, expectations for worsening economic conditions increased from 26% in December to 35% in January, and optimistic economic outlooks fell to 20%.

Alongside concerns about the economy, 19% of respondents identified the adoption of a national budget as a key priority for the government, with 16% highlighting the need for anti-corruption measures. Judicial reform and eurozone accession were noted by a smaller proportion, at 6% and 4%, respectively.

The survey also revealed a slight increase in the public's positive assessment of the presidential institution, with approval rising to 41% compared to 36% at the end of last year. Despite a high level of disapproval toward parliament, the approval rating showed a slight improvement, with negative assessments decreasing by 8% to 75%, while positive views increased by 4% to 15%. The survey, commissioned by "24 Chasa," was conducted from January 24 to 30, 2025, and included 1,003 respondents aged 18 and older.

