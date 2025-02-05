Bulgaria's Parliament to Discuss Investigation into Soros’ Foundations and Proposed Foreign Agents Law

Politics | February 5, 2025, Wednesday // 11:34
Bulgaria: Bulgaria's Parliament to Discuss Investigation into Soros’ Foundations and Proposed Foreign Agents Law George Soros and his son Alexander Soros

The Bulgarian National Assembly is set to discuss the establishment of a Temporary Commission to investigate the activities of George Soros, according to BGNES. This week’s parliamentary session will kick off with a debate on the controversial Bill on the Registration of Foreign Agents, proposed by Kostadin Kostadinov, leader of the pro-Russian party "Revival". Critics argue that the bill mirrors a similar law in Russia and could potentially undermine Bulgaria’s democratic system.

Additionally, lawmakers will deliberate on the creation of a commission aimed at examining the activities of George Soros, his son Alexander Soros, and their foundations in Bulgaria. The commission's goal is to investigate the financing of Bulgarian individuals, organizations, and NGOs, along with their possible ties to political parties, judges, media outlets, educational institutions, businesses, and state authorities. The proposal to establish the commission was introduced by Delyan Peevski and several other members of parliament.

As part of the parliamentary agenda, the WCC-DB has also called for a hearing with Interior Minister Daniel Mitov and the heads of various police units regarding the ongoing search for the notorious individual known as Petyo Evroto.

The assembly will also review two bills concerning renewable energy sources (RES), one of which was submitted by Kiril Petkov, and the other by Ramadan Atalay, Pavela Mitova, and Delyan Dobrev.

Sources:

  • BGNES
  • BTA
Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Soros, Bulgaria, parliament

Related Articles:

Windy Weather and Cold Temperatures Expected in Bulgaria This Weekend

|

Nationwide Supermarket Boycott Planned in Bulgaria Over Rising Prices

|

EU Prosecutor Alleges Bulgaria's Lack of Cooperation in Crucial Investigations

|

Bulgaria Sees Fivefold Increase in Military Service Applications After Pay Boost

|

Eurozone Entry Might Boost Bulgaria’s Real Estate Market

|

Bulgaria to Implement Measures Against Price Speculation During Euro Transition

|
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Politics

Bulgaria's Borissov Calls for Suspension of Media Grants Amid Budget Controversy

Boyko Borissov, leader of GERB, escalated his criticism of Bulgarian media outlets receiving grants today, calling for the suspension of such funding

Politics | February 6, 2025, Thursday // 10:36

Bulgaria Sees Fivefold Increase in Military Service Applications After Pay Boost

The Bulgarian Ministry of Defense has reported a significant rise in the number of individuals interested in joining the military

Politics » Defense | February 6, 2025, Thursday // 08:39

Bulgaria to Implement Measures Against Price Speculation During Euro Transition

The Bulgarian government is committed to using all available measures to prevent price speculation during the transition from the lev to the euro

Politics | February 5, 2025, Wednesday // 17:40

Bulgarian Parliament Rejects Proposal to Investigate Soros Foundations

The Bulgarian Parliament rejected the proposal to create a Temporary Commission that would investigate the activities of George Soros, Alexander Soros, and their associated foundations in Bulgaria

Politics | February 5, 2025, Wednesday // 16:26

Survey Shows GERB's Dominance in Bulgaria, While Economic Stability Remains a Key Concern

According to a recent sociological survey by "Trend," GERB maintains a strong lead with 26.6% of voter support, significantly ahead of its competitors

Politics | February 5, 2025, Wednesday // 12:10

Bulgaria's President Calls for EU Cooperation on Defense and Urges Swift Price Control Measures

President Rumen Radev addressed the challenges faced by European countries in increasing defense spending during his speech at an Economist magazine forum in Sofia

Politics | February 5, 2025, Wednesday // 12:02
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria