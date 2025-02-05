Bulgaria's Parliament to Discuss Investigation into Soros’ Foundations and Proposed Foreign Agents Law
The Bulgarian National Assembly is set to discuss the establishment of a Temporary Commission to investigate the activities of George Soros, according to BGNES. This week’s parliamentary session will kick off with a debate on the controversial Bill on the Registration of Foreign Agents, proposed by Kostadin Kostadinov, leader of the pro-Russian party "Revival". Critics argue that the bill mirrors a similar law in Russia and could potentially undermine Bulgaria’s democratic system.
Additionally, lawmakers will deliberate on the creation of a commission aimed at examining the activities of George Soros, his son Alexander Soros, and their foundations in Bulgaria. The commission's goal is to investigate the financing of Bulgarian individuals, organizations, and NGOs, along with their possible ties to political parties, judges, media outlets, educational institutions, businesses, and state authorities. The proposal to establish the commission was introduced by Delyan Peevski and several other members of parliament.
As part of the parliamentary agenda, the WCC-DB has also called for a hearing with Interior Minister Daniel Mitov and the heads of various police units regarding the ongoing search for the notorious individual known as Petyo Evroto.
The assembly will also review two bills concerning renewable energy sources (RES), one of which was submitted by Kiril Petkov, and the other by Ramadan Atalay, Pavela Mitova, and Delyan Dobrev.
