Borissov: Bulgaria's Eurozone Goal Will Not Lead to Poverty

Politics | February 5, 2025, Wednesday // 11:29
Bulgaria: Borissov: Bulgaria's Eurozone Goal Will Not Lead to Poverty

Boyko Borissov, former Prime Minister and current leader of GERB, reaffirmed that Bulgaria's strategic goal is to join the eurozone, emphasizing the significant benefits this move would bring. He stressed that the exchange rate of the lev to the euro, which is set at 1.95583, ensures that no one will be impoverished as a result. He explained that the decision to pursue this goal was made despite the associated risks, aiming to fulfill a long-standing objective.

Borissov criticized his colleagues from the "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" coalition (WCC-DB) for not making any progress on Bulgaria's path to joining the eurozone over the past four years. He expressed support for Finance Minister Temenuzhka Petkova’s decision to dismiss her deputy minister, referring to the lack of action during their tenure. According to Borissov, they had reached an agreement with their coalition partners regarding the budget (the Bulgarian Socialist Party and "There Is Such a People"), with everyone making compromises, ensuring the law passes despite a 3% deficit.

He also pointed out the negative economic impact over the last four years, mentioning rising inflation, increasing pensions, and ballooning salaries. However, he noted that no one had previously pushed for Bulgaria’s entry into the eurozone until now, despite its strategic importance being recognized only recently.

Borissov highlighted that Bulgaria received millions of leva from Denmark, which would significantly enhance the Bulgarian army’s capabilities by replacing outdated equipment.

In a separate development, in response to a question about the VAT for restaurateurs being set at 9%, Borissov shared that a serious discussion had taken place on the matter. He stated that GERB has always prioritized the state's strategic goals, and after discussions with coalition partners and supporters, it was clear that compromises were necessary. He emphasized that the law, which began with a 3% deficit, should be passed in a way that reflects the compromises made throughout the legislative process.

Sources:

  • Darik News
  • Nova TV
Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, Borissov, Eurozone

Related Articles:

Bulgarians Join Balkan Protest Against Soaring Food Prices

Bulgaria has joined Croatia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Montenegro in organizing protests against rising food prices

Society | February 9, 2025, Sunday // 23:00

Bulgaria's Construction Sector Faces High Violation Rates and Safety Risks

In 2024, labor inspectors in Bulgaria carried out a total of 6,682 inspections in the construction sector, representing 13% of the overall 49,858 inspections conducted across all industries

Business » Industry | February 9, 2025, Sunday // 23:00

Shadow Economy in Bulgaria Remains at 33%, Study Reveals Alarming Tolerance Among Youth

According to a study presented to MPs by Prof. Emilia Chengelova, from the Institute of Philosophy and Sociology at the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences, the shadow (grey/informal) economy in Bulgaria remains high at 33%

Business | February 9, 2025, Sunday // 23:00

Bulgarians Prefer Digital Payments for Winter Holidays at Ski Resorts

A recent survey by digital payments company Visa reveals that most Bulgarians planning a winter vacation prefer to pay digitally at ski resorts

Business » Tourism | February 8, 2025, Saturday // 23:00

Every Third Property in Bulgaria Purchased with a Mortgage Loan

the last quarter of 2024, the proportion of properties purchased with mortgage loans in Bulgaria grew to 27%, or roughly every third property

Business » Properties | February 8, 2025, Saturday // 23:00

Unemployment Stabilizes but Job Vacancies Remain Limited in Bulgaria

Bulgaria's labor market remained stagnant throughout 2024

Business | February 8, 2025, Saturday // 23:00
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Politics

Bulgaria's Borissov Calls for Suspension of Media Grants Amid Budget Controversy

Boyko Borissov, leader of GERB, escalated his criticism of Bulgarian media outlets receiving grants today, calling for the suspension of such funding

Politics | February 6, 2025, Thursday // 10:36

Bulgaria Sees Fivefold Increase in Military Service Applications After Pay Boost

The Bulgarian Ministry of Defense has reported a significant rise in the number of individuals interested in joining the military

Politics » Defense | February 6, 2025, Thursday // 08:39

Bulgaria to Implement Measures Against Price Speculation During Euro Transition

The Bulgarian government is committed to using all available measures to prevent price speculation during the transition from the lev to the euro

Politics | February 5, 2025, Wednesday // 17:40

Bulgarian Parliament Rejects Proposal to Investigate Soros Foundations

The Bulgarian Parliament rejected the proposal to create a Temporary Commission that would investigate the activities of George Soros, Alexander Soros, and their associated foundations in Bulgaria

Politics | February 5, 2025, Wednesday // 16:26

Survey Shows GERB's Dominance in Bulgaria, While Economic Stability Remains a Key Concern

According to a recent sociological survey by "Trend," GERB maintains a strong lead with 26.6% of voter support, significantly ahead of its competitors

Politics | February 5, 2025, Wednesday // 12:10

Bulgaria's President Calls for EU Cooperation on Defense and Urges Swift Price Control Measures

President Rumen Radev addressed the challenges faced by European countries in increasing defense spending during his speech at an Economist magazine forum in Sofia

Politics | February 5, 2025, Wednesday // 12:02
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria