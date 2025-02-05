Boyko Borissov, former Prime Minister and current leader of GERB, reaffirmed that Bulgaria's strategic goal is to join the eurozone, emphasizing the significant benefits this move would bring. He stressed that the exchange rate of the lev to the euro, which is set at 1.95583, ensures that no one will be impoverished as a result. He explained that the decision to pursue this goal was made despite the associated risks, aiming to fulfill a long-standing objective.

Borissov criticized his colleagues from the "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" coalition (WCC-DB) for not making any progress on Bulgaria's path to joining the eurozone over the past four years. He expressed support for Finance Minister Temenuzhka Petkova’s decision to dismiss her deputy minister, referring to the lack of action during their tenure. According to Borissov, they had reached an agreement with their coalition partners regarding the budget (the Bulgarian Socialist Party and "There Is Such a People"), with everyone making compromises, ensuring the law passes despite a 3% deficit.

He also pointed out the negative economic impact over the last four years, mentioning rising inflation, increasing pensions, and ballooning salaries. However, he noted that no one had previously pushed for Bulgaria’s entry into the eurozone until now, despite its strategic importance being recognized only recently.

Borissov highlighted that Bulgaria received millions of leva from Denmark, which would significantly enhance the Bulgarian army’s capabilities by replacing outdated equipment.

In a separate development, in response to a question about the VAT for restaurateurs being set at 9%, Borissov shared that a serious discussion had taken place on the matter. He stated that GERB has always prioritized the state's strategic goals, and after discussions with coalition partners and supporters, it was clear that compromises were necessary. He emphasized that the law, which began with a 3% deficit, should be passed in a way that reflects the compromises made throughout the legislative process.

