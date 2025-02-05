Europe Prepares Countermeasures as Trump Threatens Tariffs on the EU

The European Union is preparing to impose retaliatory measures on the United States if President Donald Trump follows through on his threat to levy tariffs on the bloc. This move could lead to a trade war targeting major US service industries, including Big Tech. The European Commission is contemplating using its "anti-coercion instrument" (ACI), which was created during Trump's first term. This instrument would allow the EU to impose restrictions on US services, such as intellectual property rights, software downloads, and streaming services, if it determines that tariffs on goods are being used to force policy changes.

The ACI, which became operational in 2023, is considered the EU’s most robust response without violating international law. It permits the bloc to take measures such as blocking foreign direct investment, restricting market access for financial services, and revoking protections for intellectual property. EU officials have signaled that these options could be on the table should the US follow through on its tariff threats, including those linked to US demands on Denmark or the EU's actions against US technology firms.

Despite the potential for retaliation, some EU member states have expressed caution, particularly given the economic fragility in Europe. Many fear escalating the trade conflict when economic growth is already weak. A key diplomatic concern is ensuring that any retaliatory actions are proportionate, requiring proof of damage to EU industries and approval from at least 15 member states, which can take several weeks.

Trump’s rhetoric, which includes accusations that the EU is unfairly targeting US tech companies and creating a large trade deficit, has added pressure to the situation. EU trade ministers, during a meeting in Warsaw, mostly voiced support for firm action if necessary, with Trade Commissioner Maroš Šefčovič stating that the EU would respond strongly should it be hit with tariffs. However, he also noted the EU’s existing deficit in services with the US, despite its surplus in goods.

The EU has been involved in retaliatory tariffs before, notably when it responded to Trump’s imposition of tariffs on steel and aluminum in 2018. While it took three months to implement those tariffs on €2.8 billion worth of US goods, some diplomats believe the bloc can act more quickly this time. Laurent Saint-Martin, France’s trade minister, stressed the need for faster and more unified responses, particularly in light of potential tariffs on services and intellectual property.

Meanwhile, US investment banks are warning that such tariff threats could derail Europe's growth prospects for 2025. Goldman Sachs forecasts that the eurozone’s GDP growth will slow to just 0.7%, well below the European Central Bank's forecast of 1.1%. The imposition of tariffs on US imports from the EU, if fully retaliated against, could potentially wipe out a percentage point of growth in the eurozone. The automotive, pharmaceutical, and machinery sectors are expected to be particularly vulnerable to new tariffs, while companies in industries like healthcare and defensive stocks may be less impacted.

The impact on European corporate earnings could also be significant, with Goldman Sachs projecting a 3% increase in earnings per share for 2025, well below consensus estimates. The real concern, however, is not just the tariffs but the trade uncertainty, which could dampen economic growth and investment intentions in the region.

Some analysts believe that a weaker euro could offer some respite, particularly for multinational companies. However, the complex relationship between a weaker euro and European stock performance complicates this potential benefit. Historically, a stronger US dollar has been associated with weaker performance in European markets, as dollar-based investors face diminished returns.

As the EU considers its retaliation options, the European Commission has committed to responding firmly, but the exact measures and their timing remain uncertain. If the EU follows the strategy it used in 2018, targeted retaliatory measures could be focused on sectors that affect Trump’s voter base the most, such as agriculture and machinery. Trade policy uncertainty is expected to slow down Europe’s economic growth, and analysts are factoring in a 0.5 percentage-point drag on growth over the next year.

In the meantime, there are signs that the EU and the US are increasing dialogue, with US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent meeting with European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde to discuss economic priorities and transatlantic cooperation. However, trade tensions between the two remain a key issue for European financial markets as they await more clarity on Washington’s stance.

