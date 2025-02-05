Bulgaria Receives 348 Million Leva Compensation for Aid to Ukraine

Politics | February 5, 2025, Wednesday // 10:18
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Receives 348 Million Leva Compensation for Aid to Ukraine President Zelensky and Ex-PM of Bulgaria Nikolai Denkov

At the end of January, Bulgaria's Ministry of Defense received 348 million leva as compensation for the aid provided to Ukraine. This was confirmed during a government briefing by Finance Minister Temenuzhka Petkova, who noted that the funds were not included in previous forecasts. Their arrival has improved the country's budget balance, both at the state budget level and within the consolidated fiscal program, which has been beneficial for public finances and the armed forces.

Defense Minister Atanas Zapryanov elaborated that these funds, which were received through agreements with Denmark, will be allocated to the modernization and material support of Bulgaria's military. He pointed out that the compensation funds were beyond the initially planned expenses, and they play a critical role in bolstering Bulgaria's defense capabilities.

In a related context, Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov addressed the matter of Bulgaria's budget, announcing that measures to stabilize public finances will soon be presented. He also emphasized that the GERB party, led by Boyko Borissov, fully supports the government's objectives, particularly the goal of meeting the criteria for joining the Eurozone by January 1, 2026. The support from other parties, particularly the WCC-DB, was also highlighted as crucial for moving forward with the budget.

The funds received from Denmark, totaling 348 million leva, were transferred in two installments: 265.9 million leva first, followed by an additional 82.5 million leva. These funds are intended to ensure Bulgaria can continue its defense cooperation with Denmark and reinforce its military capabilities. With these compensations in place, the government is now in a stronger position to stabilize its finances and continue its development objectives.

Sources:

  • BNR
  • BNT
  • Nova TV
