Business | February 5, 2025, Wednesday // 10:07
Bulgaria: Courier Giants Speedy and Econt to Raise Prices in Bulgaria by 8-10% from March

Two major Bulgarian courier companies, Speedy and Econt, have announced a price increase starting March 1, a move that will impact both businesses and consumers relying on their services. Speedy will raise the bank transfer payment fee from 0.6% to 0.7%, with a minimum charge of 50 cents excluding VAT per transaction. This adjustment comes in response to changes in the banking sector and rising costs for financial services.

In addition to the bank transfer fee increase, Speedy will hike prices for both domestic and international deliveries of large, palletized parcels by 10%. The company explained that this price increase was necessary to accommodate the rising demand for shipments with high fiscal risk, ensuring the continuation of their services within this weight category. Moreover, Speedy will also adjust its pricing for shipments up to 7 kg, where fees will now depend on both the weight and volume of the package.

Similarly, Econt will raise the prices of all shipment types across Bulgaria, Greece, and Romania by 8%. However, the prices for their "Halogen Payment" and "Declared Value" services will remain unchanged for now. Econt justified the price increase by emphasizing the ongoing economic situation and the steady rise in the cost of goods and services.

Both courier companies, like the Bulgarian mobile operators, have reassured their customers that the price adjustments are necessary to maintain and improve service quality. Speedy highlighted that the increase was driven by the broader economic situation, while Econt explained that the adjustment was vital for providing continued personalized service to their clients.

Source: segabg.com

