Bulgaria Struggles with Psychiatric Care as Tragic Cases Expose System Failures

Recent tragic incidents involving individuals with severe mental health conditions have once again highlighted the challenges Bulgaria faces in ensuring timely psychiatric care before such cases escalate into violence.

One of the most shocking cases involved Ksenia Plachkova, who took the lives of her children. Another incident occurred when a mentally ill woman attacked three people with a knife. In both cases, a forensic psychiatric evaluation will determine whether the individuals can be held legally responsible for their actions. If a court rules that they are not accountable due to their condition, they are to be placed in compulsory psychiatric treatment. However, finding available places in psychiatric institutions is a major challenge.

On BNT, Dr. Tsvetislava Galabova, director of the state psychiatric hospital "St. Ivan Rilski", warned that Bulgaria has a serious problem with forensic psychiatric care. The country has only one forensic department in the state psychiatric hospital in Lovech, which only recently began admitting female patients as well. Previously, it was limited to male patients. The forensic psychiatry clinic at "St. Naum" hospital is no longer operating, though the reasons remain unclear.

There are very few forensic psychiatric clinics in the country, and the lack of available treatment facilities creates a significant gap in care. Patients classified under the most severe category, referred to as "letter B" in Lovech, are eventually transferred to standard psychiatric institutions, where they often remain for decades. The shortage of appropriate facilities raises concerns about the country's ability to provide adequate mental health treatment and prevent future tragedies.

