Bulgaria: Zelensky Ready to Meet Putin for Peace

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has stated that he is willing to engage in direct negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin if it is the only way to achieve peace and prevent further loss of life in Ukraine. In an interview with British broadcaster Piers Morgan, Zelensky acknowledged that personal animosity between the two leaders is irrelevant compared to the broader goal of ending the war. He emphasized that while he sees Putin as an enemy, the priority is safeguarding Ukraine’s citizens.

Zelensky also addressed the ongoing battlefield losses, revealing that Ukraine has suffered 45,100 military casualties since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion. Additionally, about 390,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been wounded, with some sustaining multiple injuries. On the Russian side, he estimated that approximately 350,000 soldiers have been killed, while another 600,000 to 700,000 have been wounded. He noted that Russia’s battlefield medical care is weaker, resulting in a higher fatality rate among its troops. He also mentioned that 50,000 to 70,000 Russian soldiers are missing in action.

Meanwhile, former U.S. President Donald Trump has claimed that casualty figures are significantly higher, stating that 700,000 Ukrainian soldiers and at least 800,000 Russian troops have died. Speaking at a press conference alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Trump described the devastation in Ukraine as comparable to, or worse than, Gaza, highlighting the scale of destruction caused by Russian strikes. He reiterated his intention to bring the war to an end, revealing that the U.S. is engaged in "very constructive talks" with both Russia and Ukraine. However, he did not clarify whether he would insist that Russia withdraw from occupied Ukrainian territories.

In response to discussions about Ukraine’s NATO aspirations, Zelensky suggested that if the United States is unwilling to fast-track Ukraine’s membership in the alliance, it should provide alternative security guarantees, including nuclear weapons. He pointed out that Ukraine’s path to NATO remains uncertain and could take decades, questioning how the country is expected to defend itself in the meantime. He argued that if Ukraine cannot join NATO, then Western allies should supply deterrent missile systems or even nuclear weapons. He also proposed that allied military forces be stationed in parts of Ukraine to stabilize the situation and reassure civilians.

Zelensky further stated that if Russia’s invasion was driven by fears of Ukraine joining NATO, then Moscow should withdraw its forces now that Kyiv remains outside the alliance. He also emphasized that Ukraine cannot recognize the occupied territories as Russian, as doing so would violate its constitution. He reiterated that his 2022 decree banning negotiations with Putin was intended to prevent separatist movements within Ukraine and to ensure that all diplomatic efforts remained under the control of the country’s leadership. Despite this, he expressed openness to talks if they lead to a genuine resolution that protects Ukraine’s sovereignty and prevents further bloodshed.

