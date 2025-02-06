Over 700 Earthquakes Shake Santorini, Stranding Thousands as Ferries Halt Evacuations

Bulgaria: Over 700 Earthquakes Shake Santorini, Stranding Thousands as Ferries Halt Evacuations

Over the past few days, more than 700 earthquakes have been recorded in the Cyclades region, particularly affecting the islands of Santorini and Amorgos. Seismologists have described the series of tremors as a "natural phenomenon," with magnitudes ranging between 3 and 5 on the Richter scale. Some experts warn that the seismic activity could persist for up to a month.

The situation has caused widespread panic among residents and tourists alike. Many have chosen to leave Santorini and nearby islands, but evacuation efforts have been hampered by severe weather conditions. Ferry services have been suspended for the day, leaving those hoping to depart stranded. On BNT, Ivan Dimitrov, a Bulgarian resident of Santorini, described the growing distress among locals. “This has been going on for four or five days. People are scared and stressed. Many of us are sleeping in our cars. In the past two days alone, more than 10,000 people have evacuated from Santorini,” he said.

The high demand for transportation off the island has led to a sharp increase in ticket prices. Ferry and plane fares surged by 150%, making it difficult for many to leave. However, following an emergency parliamentary session, authorities intervened to lower the cost of air travel. The price of plane tickets, which had soared to 300 euros, was reduced to 56 euros.

Local authorities are preparing for the possibility of a stronger earthquake. Temporary tent camps have been established to provide shelter in case of significant damage. Schools will remain closed until at least Friday as a precautionary measure. Santorini, which has a permanent population of approximately 15,500, typically hosts millions of tourists each year, making the current crisis particularly disruptive.

As tremors continue to rattle the region, uncertainty remains over how long the situation will last. Many residents and visitors are anxiously awaiting an opportunity to leave, but with ferry services suspended and seismic activity ongoing, there is no clear resolution in sight.

