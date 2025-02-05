Trump Suggests US Takeover of Gaza, Calls for Palestinian Exodus

President Donald Trump declared on Tuesday that the United States would take control of the Gaza Strip, potentially deploying American troops to oversee the transition, and suggested that Palestinians should leave the area. His remarks, made alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at a joint press conference, outlined a vision for Gaza’s redevelopment into a thriving economic hub.

“The US will take over the Gaza Strip, and we will do a job with it too,” Trump stated, describing his long-term vision for the area as a new “Riviera.” He detailed plans for clearing debris, dismantling unexploded ordnance, and constructing new infrastructure. When asked whether US forces might be involved in securing the territory, Trump did not rule out military involvement, stating, “If it’s necessary, we’ll do that.”

Trump’s remarks marked a striking departure from his previous stance on US military interventions in the Middle East, where he had long criticized American involvement in prolonged conflicts. His assertion that the US would claim Gaza as its own raised numerous legal and geopolitical questions, including how such an occupation would be justified and funded. “I do see a long-term ownership position,” Trump said, adding that his plan would bring stability to the region. “Everybody I’ve spoken to loves the idea of the United States owning that piece of land,” he claimed.

His comments triggered immediate concern among regional players. Egypt and Jordan, which have repeatedly rejected accepting additional Palestinian refugees, reiterated their concerns about forced displacement and potential destabilization. Trump, however, suggested that Palestinians should permanently relocate to a different location within the Middle East, arguing that life in Gaza had been intolerable for them. “They live like hell,” he said, insisting that Palestinians only wanted to return because they had no alternative. Later, he softened his stance, acknowledging that Palestinians could also live in the redeveloped Gaza.

The proposal sparked confusion and skepticism among Arab officials. One diplomat described the remarks as “rough, raw, hard to grasp and digest,” emphasizing the need for further clarification. Another warned that such a proposal would likely face strong resistance from the 1.8 million residents of Gaza and could endanger the fragile ceasefire in the region. The suggestion also cast doubt over ongoing diplomatic efforts, particularly Saudi Arabia’s willingness to normalize relations with Israel under the Abraham Accords. The Saudi Foreign Ministry reaffirmed its longstanding position that recognition of Israel remains contingent upon the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Trump’s remarks also drew mixed reactions in Washington. While some Republican lawmakers appeared hesitant to outright dismiss the plan, others expressed skepticism. Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina noted that many of his constituents would likely oppose sending American troops to occupy Gaza. Trump also addressed the issue of hostages still held in the enclave, reaffirming his commitment to securing their release. “We’d like to get all of the hostages, and if we don’t, it will just make us somewhat more violent,” he warned.

Netanyahu, standing beside Trump, praised his efforts and suggested that the US president had played a crucial role in advancing the recent ceasefire negotiations. However, the Israeli leader’s visit to Washington was not solely focused on Gaza. Netanyahu was also expected to discuss broader regional security concerns, including Iran’s nuclear ambitions. Ahead of their meeting, Trump signed a directive aimed at preventing Iran from developing nuclear weapons, warning of severe retaliation if he were targeted by Iranian operatives. “If they do it, they’ll be obliterated,” Trump declared.

The Trump-Netanyahu meeting underscored the complex relationship between the two leaders. While Netanyahu had welcomed Trump’s return to power and benefited from his staunch support for Israel, tensions between them have surfaced in the past. Trump was reportedly angered when Netanyahu congratulated Joe Biden on his 2020 election victory, later criticizing him in private conversations. In the aftermath of the October 7, 2023, attacks by Hamas, Trump blamed Netanyahu for being unprepared, a statement that drew backlash even from his allies. However, Tuesday’s press conference signaled a renewed alignment between the two leaders, with Netanyahu set to remain in Washington for further meetings on Capitol Hill.

Trump’s vision for Gaza, however, remains uncertain. While he insisted that his plan had widespread support, the prospect of a US-controlled Gaza is likely to face strong opposition, both domestically and internationally. Critics argue that such a move would be unfeasible and provoke further instability in the region, while regional leaders continue to emphasize the necessity of a Palestinian state as a prerequisite for any lasting peace.

Sources: