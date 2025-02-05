Bulgaria's Summer Tourism Prices to Rise by 30% as Early Bookings Surge

Overnight prices for the upcoming summer tourist season in Bulgaria are expected to rise by 30%, according to discussions held between tourism industry representatives on the Southern Black Sea Coast and Minister of Tourism Miroslav Borshosh in Burgas. The meeting highlighted key issues facing the sector, including pricing trends, early bookings, and the long-delayed establishment of a Tourist Guarantee Fund.

The Ministry of Tourism reported a 10-20% increase in early bookings for the 2025 season. Meanwhile, tour operator Yanitsa Dineva noted that Bulgaria's accommodation price increases are in line with regional trends, stating that overnight prices have risen the most in Turkey, followed by Greece, and then Bulgaria.

One of the pressing topics discussed was the creation of a Guarantee Fund for Consumer Protection, a measure required by the EU but delayed in Bulgaria for nearly four years. Minister Borshosh acknowledged existing differences of opinion on the fund’s implementation but stressed the need to resolve them within the next three months. He emphasized that the necessity of such a fund became evident during the Covid crisis and reiterated the ministry’s commitment to ensuring its establishment.

Borshosh also addressed the need for greater transparency in the tourism sector, highlighting the presence of operators who profit from tourism without fulfilling financial obligations such as insurance and taxes. He stated that eliminating such unfair practices is a priority.

Additionally, the minister reaffirmed the Ministry of Tourism’s support for Burgas’ bid to become the European Capital of Culture in 2032, underscoring the city’s cultural and economic significance in the sector.

