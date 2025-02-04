Cold and Windy Weather Expected Across Bulgaria on February 5

On February 5, light snow is expected in parts of Eastern Bulgaria and in mountainous areas, accompanied by a moderate to strong north-northwesterly wind. Morning temperatures will range between minus 6°C and minus 1°C, with Sofia experiencing lows around minus 5°C. During the day, maximum temperatures will be between 3°C and 8°C, reaching about 4°C in the capital.

Along the Black Sea coast, the weather will be mostly cloudy, with occasional rain showers in some areas. A strong north-northwesterly wind will persist. Daytime temperatures will range from 3°C to 6°C, while the sea water temperature will be between 8°C and 9°C.

In the mountains, cloud cover will be significant, though some clearing is expected in Western Bulgaria before noon. Light snow showers are possible in certain areas. A strong north-northwesterly wind will continue throughout the day. At an altitude of 1,200 meters, temperatures will reach around minus 3°C, while at 2,000 meters, they will drop to approximately minus 10°C.

Source: National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH)