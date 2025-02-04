Sofia Knife Attack: Investigation Ongoing, One Victim in Serious Condition

Pre-trial proceedings have been launched for attempted murder following a knife attack in Sofia that left three men injured. The incident, which took place in the morning, involved a 22-year-old woman with a history of mental illness. Authorities are investigating whether there are additional victims, as reports indicate she may have attacked other individuals who managed to escape without injury.

According to Senior Commissioner Lyubomir Nikolov, director of the Sofia Police, the attack began when the woman first tried to harm her brother, prompting him to lock her out of their apartment and alert the authorities. Armed with a knife, she moved through the streets, where she randomly attacked passersby. The assault ended approximately 800 meters from her home when police officers subdued her using a taser.

Eyewitness testimonies are being collected, and surveillance footage from the area will be reviewed as part of the investigation. Deputy City Prosecutor Ivo Iliev stated that the primary legal question is whether the suspect was aware of her actions due to her mental condition. If psychiatric evaluations determine that she did not understand the nature of her actions, criminal charges cannot be pursued, and she would instead be subjected to medical intervention.

One of the three injured men remains in serious condition. The Military Medical Academy reported that a 21-year-old man suffered a stab wound to the spleen, requiring surgery. He has been admitted to the intensive care unit and remains in a stabilized but critical state. Another victim, treated at Pirogov Hospital, sustained a back injury but is not in life-threatening condition. The third man received minor injuries and did not require hospitalization.

Authorities confirmed that the victims were chosen at random and that no prior reports of aggressive behavior had been filed against the suspect. Senior Commissioner Nikolov emphasized that the officers responding to the scene prevented further harm, as the woman was attempting to attack another passerby when they intervened.

The suspect is currently in police custody at the Fourth District Department as investigations continue.

