Bulgarian Airline Recognized for Excellence in Prestigious Ranking
Bulgaria Air has been ranked among the top ten airlines in Eastern Europe in the Skytrax World Airline Awards for 2024. The prestigious recognition highlights the airline’s continued efforts to provide quality service, comfort, and reliability to its passengers while reinforcing its position as a leader in the Bulgarian aviation market.
The airline's inclusion in the ranking comes amid strong competition in the region and follows a year of significant investment in fleet expansion and modernization. In 2024, Bulgaria Air added six brand-new, eco-friendly aircraft, further improving its service standards and sustainability efforts.
The Skytrax World Airline Awards, introduced in 1999, are considered among the most respected in the aviation industry. They are based on an independent global customer satisfaction survey, with passengers from over 100 nationalities participating. The latest survey was conducted online between September 2023 and May 2024, determining the best airlines worldwide through passenger feedback.
Bulgaria Air's recognition in this ranking underscores its ongoing commitment to enhancing the travel experience and maintaining high standards in a competitive market.
Source: Bulgaria Air press release
Schengen Entry Worsens Bulgaria’s Struggle to Hire Foreign Workers
The full integration of Bulgaria into the Schengen area has further complicated the already existing challenges in hiring foreign workers, particularly in the tourism sector
Varna Airport Announces New Direct Flight to One of the World’s Richest Cities
Starting March 31, Varna Airport will introduce its first-ever direct flight to Abu Dhabi, marking a historic milestone for the airport
Increase in Israeli Tourists Expected in Bulgaria After Gaza Ceasefire
Israeli Ambassador to Bulgaria Yossi Levi-Sfari expects an increase in Israeli tourists to Bulgaria following the recent Gaza ceasefire
Wizz Air Offers Romantic Escapes from Sofia for Valentine’s Day
Wizz Air has unveiled its top romantic destinations for Valentine’s Day in 2025, offering the perfect opportunity for couples to celebrate the occasion with a getaway
Free Winter Parking for Tourist Buses at Sofia Airport
Sofia Airport has introduced free access to the Terminal 2 bus parking lot (P8) for tour operators’ buses and coaches throughout the winter season of 2024/2025
Bulgaria's Cities Offer Low Cost of Living: Sofia at Just 39% of New York's
Sofia has been ranked 195th out of 327 cities worldwide in Numbeo's 2025 cost of living rankings