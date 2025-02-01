Bulgarian Airline Recognized for Excellence in Prestigious Ranking

Bulgaria Air has been ranked among the top ten airlines in Eastern Europe in the Skytrax World Airline Awards for 2024. The prestigious recognition highlights the airline’s continued efforts to provide quality service, comfort, and reliability to its passengers while reinforcing its position as a leader in the Bulgarian aviation market.

The airline's inclusion in the ranking comes amid strong competition in the region and follows a year of significant investment in fleet expansion and modernization. In 2024, Bulgaria Air added six brand-new, eco-friendly aircraft, further improving its service standards and sustainability efforts.

The Skytrax World Airline Awards, introduced in 1999, are considered among the most respected in the aviation industry. They are based on an independent global customer satisfaction survey, with passengers from over 100 nationalities participating. The latest survey was conducted online between September 2023 and May 2024, determining the best airlines worldwide through passenger feedback.

Bulgaria Air's recognition in this ranking underscores its ongoing commitment to enhancing the travel experience and maintaining high standards in a competitive market.

Source: Bulgaria Air press release