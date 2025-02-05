2025 a 'Transitional Year' for Bulgaria's Eurozone Entry?

Business » FINANCE | February 4, 2025, Tuesday // 16:52
Bulgaria: 2025 a 'Transitional Year' for Bulgaria's Eurozone Entry?

Representatives of Bulgaria’s ruling coalition have once again highlighted a significant deficit in the state budget, with Stanislav Balabanov from "There Is Such a People" (TISP) stating that 2025 will be a transitional year regarding the eurozone. He suggested that the country would need to tighten its fiscal policies before moving forward with euro adoption. His remarks came ahead of a meeting of the Joint Management Council, which is discussing the budget for 2025.

Balabanov criticized former Finance Minister Asen Vassilev, arguing that those responsible for previous budget decisions should not be advising on financial matters. He emphasized the need for a coalition mechanism to manage the budgetary challenges, reiterating that Bulgaria would enter the eurozone only when fully prepared.

However, Vassilev's budgets were approved with the backing of GERB, the leading party in the current ruling majority. Some major expenditures, such as salary increases for the Ministry of Interior, were also supported by TISP, despite opposition from "We Continue the Change – Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB) and objections from Vassilev himself as finance minister.

Regarding public funds and infrastructure projects, GERB’s Nikolay Nankov pointed out financial gaps, mentioning that over 500 million leva remain unpaid under the municipal program. He noted that back in early 2024, concerns were raised about insufficient budget allocations for municipalities, warning local governments against starting large-scale projects without secured funding. He also highlighted outstanding payments exceeding 400 million leva at the Road Infrastructure Agency.

Last week, government partners discussed the state of public finances and the 2024 budget parameters. GERB leader Boyko Borissov called on Finance Minister Petkova to clarify the amount of deferred expenses for 2024 that would be carried over to 2025 in order to meet the planned deficit target. He made the request on Facebook following a meeting with mayors and municipal council representatives in the Veliko Tarnovo region. Petkova promptly responded to his inquiry.

Venko Sabrutev from WCC-DB dismissed the ruling party’s criticism of Vassilev, arguing that claims about a major budget deficit were unfounded. He insisted there was no financial shortfall in 2024, refuting earlier warnings about an 18-billion-leva deficit. According to him, the actual deficit stands at 3%, or six billion leva.

Sabrutev stated that the budget for 2025 depends on the current government, questioning the feasibility of a 15-billion-leva investment program when last year’s budget included 10 billion leva but only six billion were used. He also addressed concerns about increasing salaries in the Ministry of Interior and other services, noting that the measure was already approved by the 50th National Assembly and is now in effect.

He challenged Borissov to clarify his fiscal priorities, questioning whether he would allocate funds for law enforcement at the expense of healthcare, education, and social programs. Sabrutev also stressed that WCC-DB advocates for reforms to ensure that increased public spending on security is matched by tangible improvements in safety.

Sources:

  • Club Z
  • BTA
  • Dnevnik
Finance » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, Eurozone, transitional

Related Articles:

Employers' Association: Bulgaria's Government Decision Hinders Progress in High-Tech Industries

The Bulgarian government’s decision not to recognize the Bulgarian Employers' Association for Innovative Technologies (BRAIT) as a representative organization for employers at the national level has led to its exclusion from the National Council for Tripa

Business | February 5, 2025, Wednesday // 23:00

Bulgaria's Summer Tourism Prices to Rise by 30% as Early Bookings Surge

Overnight prices for the upcoming summer tourist season in Bulgaria are expected to rise by 30%

Business » Tourism | February 5, 2025, Wednesday // 23:00

Eurozone Entry Might Boost Bulgaria’s Real Estate Market

The real estate market in Bulgaria experienced notable changes in 2024, with significant price increases and a rise in transaction volumes

Business » Properties | February 5, 2025, Wednesday // 23:00

Bulgaria’s Eurozone Bid: Economists Push for Urgent Convergence Report Submission

Economists have urged Bulgaria’s leadership to submit an application to the European Commission and the European Central Bank for an extraordinary convergence report on joining the eurozone

Business » Finance | February 5, 2025, Wednesday // 23:00

Cold and Windy Weather Expected Across Bulgaria on February 5

On February 5, light snow is expected in parts of Eastern Bulgaria and in mountainous areas

Society » Environment | February 4, 2025, Tuesday // 17:58

No Tax Hikes as Bulgaria Aims to Meet Eurozone Criteria, Says PM Zhelyazkov

The ruling coalition in Bulgaria has decided not to increase taxes or social security contributions while preparing this year's budget

Politics | February 4, 2025, Tuesday // 17:53
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Finance

Former Finance Minister Criticizes Bulgaria’s Fiscal Management, Warns of Risks to Eurozone Entry

Valeri Belchev, former acting Minister of Finance, recently expressed strong concerns about Bulgaria's financial management, particularly focusing on the lack of proper budget management tools

Business » Finance | February 4, 2025, Tuesday // 13:00

Bulgaria’s 3% Deficit Target for 2024 Seen as Increasingly Unlikely

Kalin Hristov, former deputy governor of the Bulgarian National Bank and former finance minister, expressed concern over the public discourse on key economic issues

Business » Finance | February 3, 2025, Monday // 09:49

Survey: Majority of Bulgarians Oppose Euro Adoption

A recent survey conducted by the "Myara" sociological agency reveals significant skepticism among Bulgarians regarding the adoption of the euro

Business » Finance | February 2, 2025, Sunday // 10:27

Bulgarian Economist: Window for Eurozone Membership is Closing Amid Shifting European Politics

Economist Nikola Yankov, a former deputy minister of economy in Bulgaria and currently leading the economic team of the "Blue Bulgaria" party, expressed on BNR concerns about the current political and economic direction in the country

Business » Finance | January 31, 2025, Friday // 13:25

Former PM Stanishev: Bulgaria More Prepared for the Euro Than Croatia

Former Bulgarian Prime Minister and former leader of the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP), Sergey Stanishev, has firmly endorsed the idea of Bulgaria joining the eurozone

Business » Finance | January 31, 2025, Friday // 08:04

Former Finance Minister: Bulgaria Needs 15 Billion in Debt as Budget Deficit Remains High

Former Finance Minister Simeon Dyankov has warned that Bulgaria's budgetary situation remains strained

Business » Finance | January 30, 2025, Thursday // 10:23
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria