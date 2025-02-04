Bulgaria: Mother Who Killed Her Two Children in Vakarel Faces Psychiatric Evaluation

Crime | February 4, 2025, Tuesday // 15:00
Bulgaria: Bulgaria: Mother Who Killed Her Two Children in Vakarel Faces Psychiatric Evaluation

The Sofia District Prosecutor's Office is seeking a court order to detain Ksenia Plachkova and place her in a psychiatric facility for evaluation. The Ukrainian woman is accused of murdering her two children—an 11-year-old boy and a 5-year-old girl—in the attic of a house in Vakarel.

As part of the investigation, authorities conducted a crime scene inspection, questioned witnesses, and performed an autopsy on the victims. The 32-year-old woman admitted to the killings and described in detail how she inflicted the fatal injuries, according to the prosecutor’s office.

Psychological and psychiatric evaluations have been ordered, with initial expert assessments indicating that Plachkova suffers from a severe mental disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder, and suicidal thoughts.

The court has yet to decide on the prosecution’s requests for her continued detention and psychiatric assessment.

