Society » INCIDENTS | February 4, 2025, Tuesday // 14:54
Bulgaria: Missing Bulgarian Girl Gabriela Found in Abandoned House in Spain

A 13-year-old Bulgarian girl, Gabriela, who had been reported missing in Spain, has been found in an abandoned house, according to bTV.

Gabriela was last seen on January 31 in Palencia, prompting authorities to declare her missing. Her disappearance quickly gained attention on social media, with widespread efforts to locate her.

According to the Palencia administration, she was discovered at around 01:30 a.m. in an abandoned house along the road to Cerro del Cristo. She was taken to the police station, where officials completed a report for the juvenile prosecutor’s office before handing her over to her parents.

Her school later shared a message from her mother, confirming that Gabriela had returned home safely.

Source: bTV

