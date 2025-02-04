Sofia Knife Attack: Woman with Mental Health Issues Refused Admission to Clinics After Stabbing Three People

Crime | February 4, 2025, Tuesday // 12:16
Bulgaria: Sofia Knife Attack: Woman with Mental Health Issues Refused Admission to Clinics After Stabbing Three People @BNT

A 22-year-old woman was arrested in Sofia on charges of attempted murder after stabbing three men in separate incidents near the South Park entrance and on Vitosha Boulevard. The first victim, a 21-year-old, was stabbed in the back in front of a bank. Emergency responders took him to the Military Medical Academy, where he was treated for a stab wound to his spleen, requiring surgery. A second victim, a 51-year-old man, was attacked in the chest and was taken to Pirogov Hospital, where his injuries were deemed non-life-threatening. A third man, aged 48, suffered minor injuries and was not hospitalized.

Read the latest update on the events here.

The attacker, who was apprehended quickly by the police, has been diagnosed with a severe mental illness. She had been treated in a psychiatric hospital but was discharged several months ago. Her mother informed authorities that the woman had been refusing to take her prescribed medication, and her condition had worsened in recent days. Psychiatric clinics have reportedly declined to admit her, citing a lack of available space.

The incident unfolded in the early hours of the morning, with an emergency call placed at 8:25 a.m. regarding the first victim. Police were immediately dispatched, and within minutes, another stabbing was reported. Police quickly contained the situation, preventing further harm to citizens. Sofia Police Director, Lyubomir Nikolov, praised the swift response of officers who managed to prevent the woman from injuring more people.

Eyewitnesses described the incident, noting the attacker’s sudden aggression. One witness reported that the woman took out a knife and stabbed a man in the back, after which another passerby attempted to intervene by hitting her with a bag. Police soon arrived at the scene, ordering her to drop the knife, which led to her arrest.

Sources:

  • BNT
  • Novini.bg
  • BNR
Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: sofia, stabbed, police, woman

Related Articles:

Sofia Knife Attack: Investigation Ongoing, One Victim in Serious Condition

Pre-trial proceedings have been launched for attempted murder following a knife attack in Sofia that left three men injured

Crime | February 4, 2025, Tuesday // 17:46

Stabbing Attack in Sofia’s Center Injures Three, Including Foreigners (UPDATED)

In a disturbing incident on Sofia's "Vitoshka" street, three individuals were stabbed in the morning, prompting a swift response from emergency services

Crime | February 4, 2025, Tuesday // 10:32

Sofia Pride is Back for 2025! Organizers Deny Claims of Foreign Support

Sofia Pride, Bulgaria's largest human rights march, will take place for the 18th consecutive year on June 14, 2025

Society | February 3, 2025, Monday // 18:00

Sofia Municipality Plans Major Green Space Upgrades for 2025

In 2024, the Sofia Municipality allocated over 1 million leva for the design of 51 green spaces across all 24 districts of the capital

Society » Environment | February 3, 2025, Monday // 12:00

Sofia's Metro Expansion: 10 New Stations and Future Plans for Studentski Grad

The Sofia metro system is expanding with the construction of 10 new stations

Society | January 29, 2025, Wednesday // 14:01

From 6 to 52 Kilometers: Sofia Metro Marks 27th Anniversary

Today marks the 27th anniversary of the Sofia Metro, which first began operations with its initial section between "Slivnitsa" and "Konstantin Velichkov"

Society | January 28, 2025, Tuesday // 14:00
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Crime

Sofia Knife Attack: Investigation Ongoing, One Victim in Serious Condition

Pre-trial proceedings have been launched for attempted murder following a knife attack in Sofia that left three men injured

Crime | February 4, 2025, Tuesday // 17:46

Bulgaria: Mother Who Killed Her Two Children in Vakarel Faces Psychiatric Evaluation

The Sofia District Prosecutor's Office is seeking a court order to detain Ksenia Plachkova and place her in a psychiatric facility for evaluation

Crime | February 4, 2025, Tuesday // 15:00

Stabbing Attack in Sofia’s Center Injures Three, Including Foreigners (UPDATED)

In a disturbing incident on Sofia's "Vitoshka" street, three individuals were stabbed in the morning, prompting a swift response from emergency services

Crime | February 4, 2025, Tuesday // 10:32

Solingen Arsonist Pleads Guilty to Killing Bulgarian Family

A man accused of setting fire to a residential building in Solingen, Germany, last year, resulting in the deaths of a Bulgarian family, has unexpectedly pleaded guilty in court

Crime | February 3, 2025, Monday // 15:26

Vakarel Tragedy: Woman Confesses to Killing Her Two Children

The investigation into the double murder of two children in the village of Vakarel is ongoing

Crime | February 3, 2025, Monday // 09:22

Tragedy in Bulgarian Town: Ukrainian Family’s Children Found Stabbed to Death

Two children were found brutally murdered in Vakarel, part of the Ihtiman municipality

Crime | February 2, 2025, Sunday // 10:13
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria