Eurozone Entry Might Boost Bulgaria’s Real Estate Market

The real estate market in Bulgaria experienced notable changes in 2024, with significant price increases and a rise in transaction volumes. On BNR, Assoc. Prof. Miroslav Vladimirov, economist and member of ERA Bulgaria’s board, highlighted that 2024 was distinct from previous years, particularly when compared to the post-COVID period of 2020-2021. According to Vladimirov, property prices rose by about 16% annually, which was unusual given the backdrop of slowing inflation. He also noted that the number of real estate transactions surged, and 2024 could potentially set a record for the highest number of transactions, with estimates suggesting around 95,000 deals by the end of March.

A key topic in discussions surrounding Bulgaria's real estate market is the potential adoption of the euro. Vladimirov acknowledged that Bulgaria's entry into the Eurozone could lead to a temporary increase in demand for housing, but he did not believe this would result in a long-term price boost. The economist pointed out that housing in Bulgaria is primarily purchased for living purposes, and while changes in the currency might have some short-term impact, it was unlikely to be the main driver of sustained price increases.

Vladimirov also expressed concern about housing prices in Bulgaria, stating that for the first time in over a decade, the market showed signs of overvaluation. This could signal that current prices may not be sustainable in the long run, and potential buyers should be cautious when making investment decisions. This trend of overvalued housing is a notable shift after years of relatively stable pricing patterns.

Source: BNR interview