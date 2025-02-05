North Macedonia's Refusal to Celebrate Gotse Delchev Together with Bulgaria Faces Criticism

Bulgaria: North Macedonia's Refusal to Celebrate Gotse Delchev Together with Bulgaria Faces Criticism

Viktor Stoyanov, the chairman of the "Macedonia Foundation", expressed disappointment with the Macedonian government's refusal to organize a joint celebration for the common hero and revolutionary, Gotse Delchev. He emphasized that this lack of initiative and desire from Skopje to commemorate Delchev together reflects a hostile policy that he believes is bound to fail.

Stoyanov remarked that despite the political tension, Bulgaria and North Macedonia will continue to be neighbors. He noted that historically, even during the totalitarian years when border celebrations were enforced, Macedonians and Bulgarians came together to mark significant events. Today, however, efforts for joint celebrations are intentionally hindered, which he sees as a deliberate act of separation by Skopje's authorities.

The chairman emphasized that there is no harm in holding joint commemorations. He pointed out that such events have occurred in the past, and while each side is free to honor Gotse Delchev in their own way, it would be meaningful for both nations to commemorate him at his burial site. Stoyanov highlighted the importance of allowing Delchev’s relatives and heirs to pay tribute with a Bulgarian flag, as Delchev himself fought to defend that flag.

While hopeful for a display of “democracy and humanity” from the Macedonian authorities on the commemorative date, Stoyanov lamented the current state of relations, suggesting that Delchev would not be pleased with the ongoing division between people of shared heritage.

Concluding his remarks, Stoyanov advised that Bulgaria must tread carefully in its foreign policy, respecting treaties and navigating diplomatic relations with North Macedonia.

Source: BNR interview

