China Retaliates with Tariffs as US and El Salvador Strike Major Agreements on Regional Security

World | February 4, 2025, Tuesday // 11:10
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio met with El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele on Monday in San Salvador, where they discussed key issues including the fight against illegal migration, criminal gangs, and regional security challenges. In addition, the two leaders outlined strategies to counter China’s growing influence in the region. The meeting resulted in several agreements aimed at addressing mass illegal migration, which has been destabilizing Central America.

During the discussions, President Bukele agreed to accept back all Salvadoran MS-13 gang members who are unlawfully residing in the United States. He also committed to taking in and incarcerating violent illegal immigrants, including members of the Venezuelan Tren de Aragua gang, as well as criminals from any other country. In an unprecedented move, Bukele offered to house dangerous American criminals, including US citizens and legal residents, in Salvadoran jails. This significant gesture was highlighted by the US Department of State as part of the broader cooperation between the two countries.

Additionally, Rubio and Bukele signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for civil nuclear cooperation. The agreement, signed by Secretary Rubio and Salvadoran Foreign Minister Alexandra Hill Tinoco, marks another step in strengthening ties between the two nations. Rubio also announced that the US would issue a waiver to unfreeze assistance for joint efforts to detect suspicious travelers through El Salvador’s National Passenger Analysis Center (CNAP), and to support the country’s Border Security Information Group (CGIF). Furthermore, the US will continue to back Salvadoran units collaborating with US law enforcement.

Beyond migration and security, Rubio also raised concerns about the growing influence of China in the region. He emphasized the need for both countries to work together to safeguard their sovereignty and protect their interests against the Chinese Communist Party’s influence.

On a separate note, after the US imposed a 10 percent tariff on all Chinese imports on February 1, 2025, China retaliated by announcing additional tariffs on several US goods, which will take effect on February 10. The Chinese government will impose a 15 percent tariff on coal and liquefied natural gas, as well as a 10 percent tariff on crude oil, agricultural machinery, large-displacement cars, and pickup trucks. These tariffs come in response to the US move, which China claims violates World Trade Organization (WTO) rules.

In a statement, China’s Ministry of Finance expressed its disapproval of the US tariffs, stating that the unilateral action not only worsens the problems it intends to address but also damages the economic and trade cooperation between the two nations. The ministry emphasized that China would uphold its laws and international trade principles in enforcing the new tariffs, which are set to be levied under Chinese domestic law and WTO guidelines.

This tit-for-tat trade war between the two largest economies comes after US President Donald Trump justified the tariffs on the grounds of concerns over fentanyl and other issues, including illegal immigration. China, in turn, condemned the US actions, indicating its intention to challenge the move before the WTO and take unspecified countermeasures if necessary.

Tags: US, China, tariffs, El Salvador

