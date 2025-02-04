Ukraine’s Rare Earth Metals Could Unlock Massive Deal with Trump

World » UKRAINE | February 4, 2025, Tuesday // 11:04
US President Donald Trump has expressed interest in negotiating a deal with Ukraine that would allow the US to acquire valuable rare earth metals and other resources in exchange for military support. Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump emphasized that Ukraine holds significant reserves of these resources and that the US aims to secure its investments in Ukraine's extraction of these materials. While he did not provide specific details, Trump mentioned that the US was looking to structure the deal in a way that guarantees their investments in Ukrainian resources.

In addition to discussing potential agreements concerning Ukrainian resources, Trump reiterated his frustrations with European countries' contributions to Ukraine's defense. He pointed out that the US, due to its geographical distance, has invested heavily in military aid to Ukraine, yet European nations, located much closer to the conflict, have not matched the US's financial support. Trump stated that European countries should be contributing more, ideally at a level equal to that of the US.

This announcement follows Trump's formal appointment of retired Lieutenant General Keith Kellogg as the US special envoy for Ukraine and Russia. The move signals further diplomatic efforts from Washington regarding the ongoing war in Ukraine. Kellogg’s new role will likely involve pushing for Ukraine to hold elections, particularly if a ceasefire agreement is reached between Ukraine and Russia. This aligns with recent calls from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who has stressed the importance of continued dialogue between Kyiv and Washington, particularly regarding ceasefire negotiations.

At the same time, recent reports revealed that US arms shipments to Ukraine had been temporarily halted before being resumed. According to Reuters, the brief pause in military aid stemmed from internal disagreements within the Trump administration over the extent of military support. However, previous shipments authorized during the Biden administration are expected to continue in the near future. The overall stance of the Trump administration on military assistance remains unclear as they navigate policy decisions regarding ongoing support for Ukraine’s defense against Russia.

Meanwhile, in the battlefield, Russian forces have suffered significant casualties despite a slowing advance in Ukraine. In January 2025, Russian troops sustained over 48,000 casualties, with an average of 96 losses per square kilometer of territory gained. These high casualties came despite a reduction in the pace of Russia’s territorial gains, with forces capturing only about 498 square kilometers of land, a decrease from the previous month’s gains. Analysts from the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) noted that Russian forces are now advancing on more heavily defended positions, which could explain the higher losses. Ukrainian forces continue to innovate with drone operations, maintaining their technological advantage over Russian troops.

Sources:

  • AFP
  • Ukrainska Pravda
  • ISW
  • Reuters
  • Voice of America
