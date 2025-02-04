Stabbing Attack in Sofia’s Center Injures Three, Including Foreigners (UPDATED)

In a disturbing incident on Sofia's "Vitoshka" street, three individuals were stabbed in the morning, prompting a swift response from emergency services. The victims, a 21-year-old Bulgarian and a 51-year-old foreigner, sustained serious injuries and were promptly transported to hospitals for medical treatment. Initial reports suggested there was a third person requiring hospital care, but this was later corrected by authorities, who confirmed only two individuals required medical assistance in a hospital.

The attack occurred around 8:25 a.m., when the first emergency call was received. A medical team responded quickly and rushed the 21-year-old Bulgarian to the Military Medical Academy. He was found to have a stab wound in his back, but he was conscious and stable, undergoing necessary examinations. Shortly after, at 8:34 a.m., a second emergency call was received, reporting a 51-year-old man who had been stabbed in the chest. The second victim, who is not a Bulgarian citizen, was taken to "Pirogov" Hospital, where he received care for a cut wound on his back.

A 22-year-old woman was arrested in connection with the stabbings. According to initial information, she may be suffering from a mental health condition. She was detained at the scene of the attack. It is still unclear whether the lives of the victims are at immediate risk.

The police have confirmed the incident took place in the "Ivan Vazov" district of Sofia, near South Park. The investigation is ongoing, with law enforcement securing the area. Additionally, a third individual, a 46-year-old man from Italy, was also reported to have been injured, though his wounds were less severe, and he received treatment on-site.

