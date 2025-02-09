Bulgaria’s Eurozone Bid: Economists Push for Urgent Convergence Report Submission

Business » FINANCE | February 5, 2025, Wednesday // 09:02
Bulgaria: Bulgaria’s Eurozone Bid: Economists Push for Urgent Convergence Report Submission

Economists have urged Bulgaria’s leadership to submit an application to the European Commission and the European Central Bank for an extraordinary convergence report on joining the eurozone. This appeal was directed to the Speaker of the National Assembly, the Bulgarian Prime Minister, and the President. The petition comes in light of concerns over the draft budget presented by the caretaker government, which proposes significant fiscal expansion. On Nova TV, financial expert Boris Petrov raised concerns, noting that such an expansion does not align with Bulgaria’s fixed exchange rate or its adherence to the currency board, adding that it raises questions about the country’s fiscal discipline and future direction.

In contrast, economist Stoyan Panchev argued that the collapse of the currency board at this stage would be nonsensical, suggesting that the only solution would be to join the eurozone. Petrov, however, disagreed, stating that once Bulgaria enters the European Monetary Mechanism, the exchange rate will be fixed in accordance with the requirements of the eurozone. He believes the government is actively seeking political consensus for the adoption of the euro, while acknowledging the ongoing debate about the national budget deficit.

Regarding Bulgaria’s readiness for eurozone membership, Petrov is confident that the country meets all the necessary criteria. However, Panchev expressed reservations about this view. He pointed out that Bulgaria’s inflation rate is currently half of that in Zagreb. While inflation in Croatia was lower for some time, it surged after the country adopted the euro, a situation Panchev sees as indicative of potential risks for Bulgaria. Petrov refuted this connection, attributing inflation in Bulgaria to more fundamental economic factors rather than any direct impact of the euro.

Source: Nova TV

Finance » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: convergence report, Eurozone, Bulgaria

Related Articles:

Bulgarians Join Balkan Protest Against Soaring Food Prices

Bulgaria has joined Croatia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Montenegro in organizing protests against rising food prices

Society | February 9, 2025, Sunday // 23:00

Bulgaria's Construction Sector Faces High Violation Rates and Safety Risks

In 2024, labor inspectors in Bulgaria carried out a total of 6,682 inspections in the construction sector, representing 13% of the overall 49,858 inspections conducted across all industries

Business » Industry | February 9, 2025, Sunday // 23:00

Shadow Economy in Bulgaria Remains at 33%, Study Reveals Alarming Tolerance Among Youth

According to a study presented to MPs by Prof. Emilia Chengelova, from the Institute of Philosophy and Sociology at the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences, the shadow (grey/informal) economy in Bulgaria remains high at 33%

Business | February 9, 2025, Sunday // 23:00

Bulgarians Prefer Digital Payments for Winter Holidays at Ski Resorts

A recent survey by digital payments company Visa reveals that most Bulgarians planning a winter vacation prefer to pay digitally at ski resorts

Business » Tourism | February 8, 2025, Saturday // 23:00

Every Third Property in Bulgaria Purchased with a Mortgage Loan

the last quarter of 2024, the proportion of properties purchased with mortgage loans in Bulgaria grew to 27%, or roughly every third property

Business » Properties | February 8, 2025, Saturday // 23:00

Unemployment Stabilizes but Job Vacancies Remain Limited in Bulgaria

Bulgaria's labor market remained stagnant throughout 2024

Business | February 8, 2025, Saturday // 23:00
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Finance

2025 a 'Transitional Year' for Bulgaria's Eurozone Entry?

Representatives of Bulgaria’s ruling coalition have once again highlighted a significant deficit in the state budget, with Stanislav Balabanov from "There Is Such a People" (TISP) stating that 2025 will be a transitional year regarding the eurozone

Business » Finance | February 4, 2025, Tuesday // 16:52

Former Finance Minister Criticizes Bulgaria’s Fiscal Management, Warns of Risks to Eurozone Entry

Valeri Belchev, former acting Minister of Finance, recently expressed strong concerns about Bulgaria's financial management, particularly focusing on the lack of proper budget management tools

Business » Finance | February 4, 2025, Tuesday // 13:00

Bulgaria’s 3% Deficit Target for 2024 Seen as Increasingly Unlikely

Kalin Hristov, former deputy governor of the Bulgarian National Bank and former finance minister, expressed concern over the public discourse on key economic issues

Business » Finance | February 3, 2025, Monday // 09:49

Survey: Majority of Bulgarians Oppose Euro Adoption

A recent survey conducted by the "Myara" sociological agency reveals significant skepticism among Bulgarians regarding the adoption of the euro

Business » Finance | February 2, 2025, Sunday // 10:27

Bulgarian Economist: Window for Eurozone Membership is Closing Amid Shifting European Politics

Economist Nikola Yankov, a former deputy minister of economy in Bulgaria and currently leading the economic team of the "Blue Bulgaria" party, expressed on BNR concerns about the current political and economic direction in the country

Business » Finance | January 31, 2025, Friday // 13:25

Former PM Stanishev: Bulgaria More Prepared for the Euro Than Croatia

Former Bulgarian Prime Minister and former leader of the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP), Sergey Stanishev, has firmly endorsed the idea of Bulgaria joining the eurozone

Business » Finance | January 31, 2025, Friday // 08:04
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria