Bulgarians Caught in Santorini Quakes as Hundreds Evacuate

Seismic activity on the Greek island of Santorini has continued for a fourth consecutive day, with over 300 tremors recorded so far. Some of the earthquakes have reached magnitudes above 4, prompting concerns among residents and experts alike. Authorities have advised people to avoid staying indoors or near small ports, while emergency response teams have been dispatched to the island due to the sharp increase in seismic activity.

Ferries have been transporting thousands of residents to Athens, while additional flights have been scheduled for those seeking to leave. However, demand for tickets has surged, with reports of prices increasing significantly. Many residents remain on the island despite the tremors, though local authorities have set up tent camps in case a stronger earthquake occurs.

The earthquakes have sparked fears that the Santorini volcano, which has remained dormant for centuries, could be reawakening. Although Greek seismologists have not confirmed a direct link between the tremors and volcanic activity, some experts suggest that magma intrusion into the Earth's crust could be a possible cause. Prof. Dimcho Solakov from the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences explained that the area is highly seismic due to the nearby contact between the Eurasian and African tectonic plates. He warned that while earthquakes in Santorini could continue for weeks, their unpredictability makes it impossible to determine if or when a major event will occur.

Residents describe the situation as unsettling, with tremors occurring at intervals of 10 to 20 minutes. Some stronger ones have reached magnitudes of up to 5 on the Richter scale. Bulgarian residents on the island report that authorities are monitoring water movement to detect potential signs of an impending volcanic eruption. Schools have been closed for the rest of the week, and residents receive warning messages on their phones ahead of stronger quakes.

The Greek government has deployed special forces, rescue teams, drones, and emergency supplies to Santorini. Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has urged the public to remain calm. Meanwhile, panic has spread among residents, particularly those who remember past seismic events in the region. Some compare the current situation to the 1956 earthquake, which was preceded by similar swarms of tremors before culminating in a devastating 7.6-magnitude quake.

Experts classify the ongoing seismic activity as an earthquake swarm, meaning that quakes are occurring close together in time and space without a single dominant event. A similar pattern was observed in the 1990s in Bulgaria’s Rila region, though on a much smaller scale.

Some Bulgarian residents in Santorini are calling on the authorities in Bulgaria to provide assistance, as many of them are struggling to evacuate due to the high cost of travel. With ticket prices soaring, some residents say they cannot afford to leave, despite feeling unsafe.

While no official evacuation order has been issued, many people are choosing to leave voluntarily. Ships and flights out of Santorini have been at full capacity, leading to additional transport options being arranged. However, uncertainty remains, as seismologists cannot predict whether the tremors will subside or escalate in the coming days.

Sources: