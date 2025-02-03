Sofia Pride is Back for 2025! Organizers Deny Claims of Foreign Support

Society | February 3, 2025, Monday // 18:00
Bulgaria: Sofia Pride is Back for 2025! Organizers Deny Claims of Foreign Support @People of Sofia

Sofia Pride, Bulgaria's largest human rights march, will take place for the 18th consecutive year on June 14, 2025. The event is set to begin with a concert at Knyaz Alexander I Square (Battenberg) and is expected to attract more than 10,000 participants who will show their support for LGBTQ+ equality in the country.

There has been recent speculation suggesting that changes in US foreign aid policy could lead to the termination of Sofia Pride. These rumors, however, have been categorically denied by the organizing committee. Simeon Vassilev, a member of the committee, stated that Sofia Pride is not reliant on any particular institution or foreign embassy. He emphasized that the march is a peaceful demonstration of Bulgarian citizens’ constitutional right to assemble on issues that matter to them.

Vassilev also refuted claims that the US Embassy in Bulgaria annually provided 100,000 leva for the event, clarifying that in 2024, the GLAS Foundation, which coordinates Sofia Pride, received only 15,000 dollars (approximately 27,000 leva) in support. He further noted that funding from the US Embassy has always been transparent, and for 2025, the organizers did not apply for any financial assistance.

Since changes to Bulgaria's criminal code in 2023, acts of discrimination, collective defamation based on sexual orientation and gender identity, as well as the incitement of hatred and violence, have been made illegal. These legal advancements reflect a growing commitment to protecting the rights of LGBTQ+ individuals in the country.

The organizing committee of Sofia Pride remains firm in its stance that the event will continue as long as LGBTQ+ people in Bulgaria have not achieved full equality and acceptance. They assert that despite progress, the country is still far from this goal, making Sofia Pride more important now than ever before.

