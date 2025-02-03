Navibulgar Demands Apology from Politicians Who Accused 'Vezhen' Sailors of Sabotage

Politics | February 3, 2025, Monday // 17:45
Bulgaria: Navibulgar Demands Apology from Politicians Who Accused 'Vezhen' Sailors of Sabotage Captain Alexander Kalchev

The Bulgarian ship "Vezhen," which had been suspected of damaging an underwater fiber optic cable between Latvia and Sweden on January 26, has been cleared by Swedish authorities. The investigation revealed no evidence of sabotage, and the crew was found to have acted without malicious intent. Capt. Alexander Kalchev, the executive director of the Bulgarian shipping company "Navibulgar", expressed satisfaction with the outcome of the prosecutor’s investigation, which confirmed the company's initial assessment that the incident was not caused by any deliberate actions.

Kalchev also addressed the quick assistance provided by the Bulgarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Transport. However, he criticized certain politicians, including Kiril Petkov and Lena Borislavova, for making unfounded accusations against the sailors. He demanded public apologies from them for their comments that suggested the possibility of the Bulgarian crew being responsible for such an act.

The "Vezhen" is now continuing its journey to Argentina and Uruguay after making plans to stop in Denmark for repairs. The damaged anchor and equipment are set to be fixed there, and the ship's captain and senior assistant captain will be replaced as their contracts expire. Kalchev clarified that while the cause of the cable rupture remains unclear, the assumption that the anchor fell due to external factors has been confirmed.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Georg Georgiev also welcomed the resolution of the situation, calling it the end of a "malicious rumor." He emphasized that no charges were filed against the Bulgarian crew, and there was no evidence of malicious intent. The ship was cleared to resume its journey after the Swedish authorities dropped all charges. Georgiev expressed his gratitude to the Swedish authorities, the Bulgarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and other involved parties for their cooperation.

The incident was linked to weather conditions rather than any intentional action by the crew. According to Georgiev, Bulgaria remains committed to working with its allies to address potential hybrid threats but reiterated that in this case, no such threat was involved. The ship, which flies the Maltese flag, was allowed to depart from Sweden after the positive conclusion of the investigation.

Source: BNR

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: vezhen, ship, Bulgarian, Swedish

Related Articles:

Solingen Arsonist Pleads Guilty to Killing Bulgarian Family

A man accused of setting fire to a residential building in Solingen, Germany, last year, resulting in the deaths of a Bulgarian family, has unexpectedly pleaded guilty in court

Crime | February 3, 2025, Monday // 15:26

Sweden Clears Bulgarian Ship 'Vezhen' of Sabotage, Releases Crew

Sweden has released the Bulgarian ship Vezhen, concluding that there was no intentional sabotage in the severing of a telecommunications cable between Sweden and Latvia

World » EU | February 3, 2025, Monday // 15:15

13-Year-Old Bulgarian Girl Disappears in Spain, Investigation Underway

A 13-year-old Bulgarian girl has gone missing in Spain, with authorities and local media reporting her disappearance in the city of Palencia

Society | February 3, 2025, Monday // 13:40

Bulgaria’s Security and Economy: Radev Calls Advisory Meeting, Zhelyazkov Talks Defense and Eurozone Plans

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev will convene the National Security Advisory Council at the presidential institution on Tuesday, February 18, at 2:30 p.m.

Politics | February 3, 2025, Monday // 13:22

Sweden Maintains 'Vezhen' as Prime Suspect in Baltic Sea Cable Damage Despite New Detention in Norway

Norwegian authorities have detained the Russian crew of a Norwegian-owned vessel in connection with the severing of an undersea fiber optic cable between Sweden and Latvia

World » EU | January 31, 2025, Friday // 18:38

No Evidence Linking Espionage Detainees to Bulgaria's Political Elite, Says Presidency

The Bulgarian Presidency has dismissed claims made by Bulgarian citizens under investigation for espionage in the UK

Politics | January 31, 2025, Friday // 11:18
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Politics

Bulgaria’s Security and Economy: Radev Calls Advisory Meeting, Zhelyazkov Talks Defense and Eurozone Plans

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev will convene the National Security Advisory Council at the presidential institution on Tuesday, February 18, at 2:30 p.m.

Politics | February 3, 2025, Monday // 13:22

EU Countries Join Forces to Strengthen Border Security at Bulgarian-Turkish Border

A joint contingent of border security officers from Bulgaria, Austria, Romania, and Hungary will officially begin operations today

Politics » Defense | February 3, 2025, Monday // 10:25

Historic Milestone: Bulgaria Receives Its First F-16 Block 70 Fighter Jet

Bulgaria has officially received its first F-16 Block 70 fighter jet at a ceremony held at Lockheed Martin’s production facility in Greenville, South Carolina

Politics » Defense | February 1, 2025, Saturday // 11:01

Finance Minister: Petkova: Bulgaria Will Request Eurozone Convergence Report When Criteria Are Met

Bulgaria will not request an extraordinary convergence report for now

Politics | January 31, 2025, Friday // 15:00

Pro-Russian Party 'Revival' Pushes for Bulgaria’s Withdrawal from WHO

﻿The Bulgarian pro-Russian political party "Revival" has introduced a draft decision calling for the country’s withdrawal from its agreement with the World Health Organization (WHO)

Politics | January 31, 2025, Friday // 11:22

No Evidence Linking Espionage Detainees to Bulgaria's Political Elite, Says Presidency

The Bulgarian Presidency has dismissed claims made by Bulgarian citizens under investigation for espionage in the UK

Politics | January 31, 2025, Friday // 11:18
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria