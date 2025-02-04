Bulgaria's Weather Forecast: Snowfall, Cloudy Skies, and Strong Winds on February 4

The weather across Bulgaria on February 4 is expected to be mostly cloudy, with the southern half of the country seeing more significant cloud coverage. Snow showers are likely in the Rila-Rhodope mountain range, while rain is predicted in the southwestern areas. Northern and eastern regions can expect temporary breaks in the clouds. Winds will be moderate from the north to northeast, at times strong in the east. The lows will range from -3°C to 2°C, with Sofia experiencing temperatures around -2°C. The daytime highs are expected to be between 1°C and 6°C, with Sofia reaching around 1°C.

On the coast, the weather will also be predominantly cloudy, with occasional breaks in the cloud cover. A moderate to strong north-northeasterly wind will blow, and temperatures will range from 5°C to 6°C. The seawater temperature will be around 8°C to 9°C, with sea waves at a height of 3 to 4 degrees on the Douglas scale.

In the mountains, cloudy skies are expected, along with light snow showers in the Rila-Rhodope region. Winds will be moderate from the north to northeast. At 1,200 meters, temperatures will reach around -1°C, while at 2,000 meters, the highs will be near -6°C.

Source: National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH)