Belgium’s New Government Takes Shape Under Flemish Nationalist Leadership

Bart De Wever was sworn in as Belgium's new prime minister on Monday, marking a significant shift for a politician who has long advocated for greater autonomy for Flanders. He took the oath in front of King Philippe, a figure he has historically viewed as emblematic of Belgian unity, stating, “I swear allegiance to the king.”

De Wever, leader of the Flemish nationalist N-VA party, has spent much of his career pushing for reforms that would weaken the Belgian state and shift more power to the Dutch-speaking north. However, instead of outright demands for Flemish independence, his party has now embraced a strategy of gradual reform, aiming to reshape the country’s governance while maintaining national stability.

The formation of the new government followed seven months of negotiations after elections in June 2024. De Wever managed to forge a coalition of five parties, a process made possible after the PS socialists lost their long-standing dominance in Wallonia. This allowed him to strike a deal with the free-market MR party, while the Vooruit socialist party in Flanders secured commitments to uphold Belgium’s social welfare system. The coalition also includes the centrist CD&V and Engagés, together holding a majority of 81 out of 150 seats in the House.

De Wever replaces Alexander De Croo, who had been leading a caretaker government. Later on Monday, he will attend a European Union summit in Brussels, representing Belgium on the international stage. His government has pledged to implement a strict migration policy, curb public spending, encourage employment, enhance security, and reverse plans to phase out nuclear energy.

One of the new government’s immediate challenges is addressing Belgium’s high debt, which stands at just over 100% of GDP—one of the highest levels in the European Union. To tackle this, the coalition plans to introduce spending cuts, including reductions in social benefits, in an effort to restore fiscal balance.

Despite the broad coalition, the government formation process highlighted deep political divides, particularly between the Dutch- and French-speaking regions. Language tensions have shaped Belgium’s history, with Flanders gaining economic strength while Wallonia’s industrial base has declined. These shifts have altered the political landscape, making governance increasingly complex.

Another controversy surrounding De Wever’s government is its gender composition. Unlike De Croo’s administration, which nearly achieved gender parity, the new cabinet includes only three women out of 15 ministers, with no female vice premiers. De Wever acknowledged the imbalance but did not prioritize gender equality in coalition negotiations.

As Belgium embarks on a new political chapter, De Wever's government will need to navigate competing regional interests while implementing economic and social reforms. The coalition’s ability to bridge ideological differences will be crucial in determining the country’s direction in the years ahead.