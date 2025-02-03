Solingen Arsonist Pleads Guilty to Killing Bulgarian Family

A man accused of setting fire to a residential building in Solingen, Germany, last year, resulting in the deaths of a Bulgarian family, has unexpectedly pleaded guilty in court. The 40-year-old suspect, whose trial began in January, had previously remained silent on the charges. A verdict in the case is expected in March.

The fire, which occurred in March 2024, claimed the lives of Bulgarian citizens Kancho and Katya Zhilovi and their two children, a three-year-old and a six-month-old infant. Another Bulgarian family with a baby survived by jumping from a window, landing on Kancho’s car, though they sustained serious injuries. Other residents managed to escape, with some suffering from smoke inhalation.

During the court hearing in Wuppertal, the accused stated that he had been under the influence of drugs at the time of the arson. He admitted to setting the building on fire due to a personal dispute with the property owner over unpaid bills. The man had previously lived in the same building but was evicted for failing to pay rent.

The trial proceedings included emotional moments as the accused met with the victims’ relatives, who are participating in the case. He claimed that this encounter made him fully realize the extent of the suffering he had caused. The families of both the deceased and the injured were present in court.

The prosecution has charged the man with four counts of murder and 21 counts of attempted murder. The trial continues.

