Inflation in the Eurozone Hits Six-Month High as Energy Prices Surge

World » EU | February 3, 2025, Monday // 14:51
Bulgaria: Inflation in the Eurozone Hits Six-Month High as Energy Prices Surge

Annual inflation in the eurozone rose unexpectedly in January, reaching 2.5%, up from 2.4% in December 2024, according to preliminary data from Eurostat. This increase surpassed market expectations, which had anticipated inflation to remain at its December level. It also marks the highest inflation rate since July 2024, moving further away from the European Central Bank’s target of 2%.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices declined by 0.3% in January, following a 0.4% rise in December. The surge in inflation was largely driven by higher energy prices, which increased by 1.8% year-on-year after showing only a marginal 0.1% rise in the previous month. Meanwhile, inflation in non-energy industrial goods climbed for the second consecutive month, rising by 0.5%.

In contrast, inflation in the services sector slightly slowed to 3.9% from 4.0% in December, while the rate for food, alcohol, and tobacco declined to 2.3% from 2.6%. Core inflation, which excludes food and energy prices, remained stable at 2.7% year-on-year for the fifth consecutive month—the slowest pace of increase since February 2022.

Among eurozone countries, Ireland recorded the lowest inflation rate in January at 1.5%, followed by Finland at 1.6% and Italy at 1.7%. The highest inflation rates were reported in Croatia (5.0%), Belgium (4.4%), Slovakia (4.1%), and Austria (3.5%).

EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Eurozone, inflation, energy

Related Articles:

Former Finance Minister Criticizes Bulgaria’s Fiscal Management, Warns of Risks to Eurozone Entry

Valeri Belchev, former acting Minister of Finance, recently expressed strong concerns about Bulgaria's financial management, particularly focusing on the lack of proper budget management tools

Business » Finance | February 4, 2025, Tuesday // 23:00

Financial Expert: Bulgaria’s Property Prices Set to Plummet with Eurozone Entry

Financial expert Kamen Kolchev has advised against investing in real estate, warning that property prices in Bulgaria could drop by up to 20% upon the country’s entry into the eurozone

Business » Properties | February 4, 2025, Tuesday // 23:00

Bulgaria’s 3% Deficit Target for 2024 Seen as Increasingly Unlikely

Kalin Hristov, former deputy governor of the Bulgarian National Bank and former finance minister, expressed concern over the public discourse on key economic issues

Business » Finance | February 3, 2025, Monday // 09:49

Survey: Majority of Bulgarians Oppose Euro Adoption

A recent survey conducted by the "Myara" sociological agency reveals significant skepticism among Bulgarians regarding the adoption of the euro

Business » Finance | February 2, 2025, Sunday // 10:27

Bulgaria to Meet Eurozone's Final Price Stability Requirement This Month

Bulgaria is projected to meet the convergence criterion for price stability in January 2025, with expectations to continue achieving this for the rest of the year

Business » Finance | January 29, 2025, Wednesday // 13:00

Bulgaria's Borissov Responds to Eurozone Sabotage Claims, Stresses Budget Deficit Challenges

Boyko Borissov, leader of the GERB party, dismissed the criticism from the "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB) coalition regarding the government's approach to the Eurozone

Politics | January 29, 2025, Wednesday // 11:43
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from EU

Belgium’s New Government Takes Shape Under Flemish Nationalist Leadership

Bart De Wever was sworn in as Belgium's new prime minister on Monday

World » EU | February 3, 2025, Monday // 16:20

Sweden Clears Bulgarian Ship 'Vezhen' of Sabotage, Releases Crew

Sweden has released the Bulgarian ship Vezhen, concluding that there was no intentional sabotage in the severing of a telecommunications cable between Sweden and Latvia

World » EU | February 3, 2025, Monday // 15:15

Trump Warns EU Tariffs Are Coming as Canada, Mexico, and China Retaliate

Donald Trump has reaffirmed his intention to impose tariffs on the European Union, stating that such measures will “definitely happen”

World » EU | February 3, 2025, Monday // 09:45

Sweden Maintains 'Vezhen' as Prime Suspect in Baltic Sea Cable Damage Despite New Detention in Norway

Norwegian authorities have detained the Russian crew of a Norwegian-owned vessel in connection with the severing of an undersea fiber optic cable between Sweden and Latvia

World » EU | January 31, 2025, Friday // 18:38

European Commission Takes Action Against Bulgaria for Non-Compliance with EU Regulations

The European Commission (EC) has presented data regarding several criminal proceedings linked to the enforcement of EU law, with Bulgaria involved in seven of these cases

World » EU | January 31, 2025, Friday // 15:04

ECB President Confident in Bulgaria’s Eurozone Progress

Bulgaria has made progress in meeting the convergence criteria for joining the eurozone

World » EU | January 30, 2025, Thursday // 18:21
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria