13-Year-Old Bulgarian Girl Disappears in Spain, Investigation Underway

A 13-year-old Bulgarian girl has gone missing in Spain, with authorities and local media reporting her disappearance in the city of Palencia. The girl, identified as Gabriela Stanislavova Kateva, was last seen on January 31, 2025, and her whereabouts remain unknown.

Gabriela is described as being approximately 160-165 cm tall, with a slim build, long straight brown hair, and green eyes. The case has been highlighted on the SOS Desaparecidos platform, and the school she attends has shared messages on social media in an effort to locate her. Spanish authorities are urging anyone with information about her location to contact emergency services at 112 or call +34 649 952 957 / +34 644 712 806.

Meanwhile, local newspaper Lavanduria reported that the left-wing Student Union/Free and Fighting group claimed to have received information regarding Gabriela’s whereabouts. This information has been forwarded to the police, the SOS Missing Association, and child protection authorities.

According to the whistleblowers, their investigation revealed that Gabriela might be in a vulnerable situation. They also pointed to additional factors they believe should be examined by child welfare services. The union has expressed its solidarity with the missing girl and has offered full cooperation with the authorities to ensure her safety and well-being.