13-Year-Old Bulgarian Girl Disappears in Spain, Investigation Underway

Society | February 3, 2025, Monday // 13:40
Bulgaria: 13-Year-Old Bulgarian Girl Disappears in Spain, Investigation Underway

A 13-year-old Bulgarian girl has gone missing in Spain, with authorities and local media reporting her disappearance in the city of Palencia. The girl, identified as Gabriela Stanislavova Kateva, was last seen on January 31, 2025, and her whereabouts remain unknown.

Gabriela is described as being approximately 160-165 cm tall, with a slim build, long straight brown hair, and green eyes. The case has been highlighted on the SOS Desaparecidos platform, and the school she attends has shared messages on social media in an effort to locate her. Spanish authorities are urging anyone with information about her location to contact emergency services at 112 or call +34 649 952 957 / +34 644 712 806.

Meanwhile, local newspaper Lavanduria reported that the left-wing Student Union/Free and Fighting group claimed to have received information regarding Gabriela’s whereabouts. This information has been forwarded to the police, the SOS Missing Association, and child protection authorities.

According to the whistleblowers, their investigation revealed that Gabriela might be in a vulnerable situation. They also pointed to additional factors they believe should be examined by child welfare services. The union has expressed its solidarity with the missing girl and has offered full cooperation with the authorities to ensure her safety and well-being.

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgarian, missing, Spain

Related Articles:

Navibulgar Demands Apology from Politicians Who Accused 'Vezhen' Sailors of Sabotage

The Bulgarian ship "Vezhen," which had been suspected of damaging an underwater fiber optic cable between Latvia and Sweden on January 26, has been cleared by Swedish authorities

Politics | February 3, 2025, Monday // 17:45

Solingen Arsonist Pleads Guilty to Killing Bulgarian Family

A man accused of setting fire to a residential building in Solingen, Germany, last year, resulting in the deaths of a Bulgarian family, has unexpectedly pleaded guilty in court

Crime | February 3, 2025, Monday // 15:26

Sweden Clears Bulgarian Ship 'Vezhen' of Sabotage, Releases Crew

Sweden has released the Bulgarian ship Vezhen, concluding that there was no intentional sabotage in the severing of a telecommunications cable between Sweden and Latvia

World » EU | February 3, 2025, Monday // 15:15

Bulgaria’s Security and Economy: Radev Calls Advisory Meeting, Zhelyazkov Talks Defense and Eurozone Plans

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev will convene the National Security Advisory Council at the presidential institution on Tuesday, February 18, at 2:30 p.m.

Politics | February 3, 2025, Monday // 13:22

Sweden Maintains 'Vezhen' as Prime Suspect in Baltic Sea Cable Damage Despite New Detention in Norway

Norwegian authorities have detained the Russian crew of a Norwegian-owned vessel in connection with the severing of an undersea fiber optic cable between Sweden and Latvia

World » EU | January 31, 2025, Friday // 18:38

No Evidence Linking Espionage Detainees to Bulgaria's Political Elite, Says Presidency

The Bulgarian Presidency has dismissed claims made by Bulgarian citizens under investigation for espionage in the UK

Politics | January 31, 2025, Friday // 11:18
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Society

Sofia Pride is Back for 2025! Organizers Deny Claims of Foreign Support

Sofia Pride, Bulgaria's largest human rights march, will take place for the 18th consecutive year on June 14, 2025

Society | February 3, 2025, Monday // 18:00

Bulgaria's Weather Forecast: Snowfall, Cloudy Skies, and Strong Winds on February 4

The weather across Bulgaria on February 4 is expected to be mostly cloudy, with the southern half of the country seeing more significant cloud coverage.

Society » Environment | February 3, 2025, Monday // 17:27

Sofia Municipality Plans Major Green Space Upgrades for 2025

In 2024, the Sofia Municipality allocated over 1 million leva for the design of 51 green spaces across all 24 districts of the capital

Society » Environment | February 3, 2025, Monday // 12:00

Unlicensed Botox Injections Leave 11 Women in Bulgaria with Serious Complications

At least 11 women in Bulgaria have suffered complications after receiving botulinum toxin injections from a person without medical education

Society » Health | February 3, 2025, Monday // 09:26

Clouds, Rain, and Snow: Bulgaria's Weather on February 3

The weather across Bulgaria on February 3 will be mostly cloudy

Society » Environment | February 2, 2025, Sunday // 14:57

EU Auditors Highlight Misleading Food Labels Affecting Consumers

EU auditors have raised concerns about food labelling

Society | February 2, 2025, Sunday // 09:28
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria