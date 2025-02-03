Bulgaria’s Security and Economy: Radev Calls Advisory Meeting, Zhelyazkov Talks Defense and Eurozone Plans

Politics | February 3, 2025, Monday // 13:22
Zhelyazkov (left) and Radev (right)

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev will convene the National Security Advisory Council at the presidential institution on Tuesday, February 18, at 2:30 p.m. The meeting will focus on assessing risks and threats to national security stemming from the spread and abuse of narcotics and intoxicants among young people.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov stated that discussions about increasing defense spending are premature until most EU countries meet the target of allocating at least 2% of their GDP to defense. Speaking at the beginning of the European leaders' meeting in Brussels, he emphasized that Bulgaria has already exceeded this threshold, particularly with the purchase of F-16 fighter jets, which has brought the country’s defense spending to 3% of GDP. He noted that this surpasses the EU’s set objectives, especially in terms of contributions from net donor countries.

Zhelyazkov also addressed Bulgaria's progress toward eurozone membership. He confirmed that the issue of submitting a request for the convergence report would be addressed after February 17, following the scheduled Eurogroup meeting. He reiterated that joining the eurozone remains a top priority for both the government and GERB. The Prime Minister expressed hope that the economic data under review would confirm Bulgaria’s compliance with the required criteria, paving the way for further progress toward adopting the euro.

