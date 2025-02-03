Elon Musk Slams USAID as "Criminal Organization" Amid Growing Scrutiny

World | February 3, 2025, Monday // 10:04
Bulgaria: Elon Musk Slams USAID as "Criminal Organization" Amid Growing Scrutiny

Elon Musk has publicly condemned the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), calling it a "criminal organization" and stating that it is "time for it to die." He made the remarks in a post on X, responding to reports that USAID senior officials were placed on administrative leave after attempting to prevent Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) personnel from accessing agency systems.

The controversy comes amid growing speculation that U.S. President Donald Trump intends to dismantle USAID and integrate it into the State Department. CNN has reported that Trump's administration is exploring options to abolish the independent federal agency, with White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy Stephen Miller accusing USAID’s workforce of being predominantly Democratic.

On Saturday night, two top USAID officials were put on administrative leave after they allegedly obstructed DOGE personnel from gaining access to the agency’s headquarters in Washington, D.C. According to multiple sources, DOGE officials attempted to physically enter the premises but were initially stopped by USAID staff. Some sources stated that the DOGE personnel insisted on being granted access, even threatening to call U.S. Marshals if they were denied entry. Ultimately, DOGE officials were allowed inside.

Sources indicate that DOGE personnel sought access to security systems and personal files at USAID, with at least two sources confirming that they also attempted to access classified information. Such materials are typically restricted to individuals with security clearances and a demonstrated need to know. The incident has raised serious concerns in Congress, particularly among Democratic lawmakers who argue that eliminating a federal agency without congressional approval would be illegal.

Senator Jeanne Shaheen, ranking member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, voiced her concerns on Sunday, describing the situation as “incredibly serious and unprecedented.” She called for immediate clarification on whether individuals without proper clearance had accessed classified spaces or sensitive information. Shaheen added that bipartisan senators would convene as soon as the Senate reconvenes.

On the same day, Katie Miller, a Trump appointee in DOGE, appeared to confirm that classified information was accessed but maintained that it was done with appropriate security clearances. "No classified material was accessed without proper security clearances," she wrote in a post on X.

Meanwhile, USAID’s online presence was disrupted over the weekend. The agency’s website went dark, and a new page for USAID appeared on the U.S. State Department’s website. Additionally, USAID’s X account went offline on Saturday, adding to concerns that the agency is being deliberately dismantled.

The turmoil follows Trump’s executive order, issued shortly after his inauguration on January 20, pausing all foreign aid for 90 days. The order has caused widespread uncertainty, layoffs, and program shutdowns within USAID. Among those placed on leave are USAID Director of Security John Voorhees and his deputy, alongside dozens of other agency officials.

The situation escalated last week when around 60 senior USAID staff members were suspended amid allegations that they attempted to circumvent the foreign aid freeze. CNN also reported that another senior official was put on leave after attempting to reverse these suspensions upon finding no evidence of misconduct.

USAID, established in 1961 during President John F. Kennedy’s administration, has long been responsible for managing billions of dollars in humanitarian aid worldwide. The agency focuses on poverty alleviation, disease treatment, and disaster response. However, Trump's executive order and the latest actions against USAID personnel suggest an unprecedented effort to overhaul or eliminate the agency altogether.

Sources:

  • CNN
  • ANI
  • "X"
World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Musk, Trump, USAID

Related Articles:

Mexico Capitulates to Trump’s Demands: Tariffs Paused Amid Border Agreement

US President Donald Trump and Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum have agreed to a one-month delay in the imposition of planned US tariffs

World | February 3, 2025, Monday // 18:42

Trump Confirms Ongoing Talks with Ukraine and Russia

US President Donald Trump has confirmed that his administration is actively engaged in discussions with Ukraine, Russia, and other relevant parties

World » Ukraine | February 3, 2025, Monday // 11:02

Trump Warns EU Tariffs Are Coming as Canada, Mexico, and China Retaliate

Donald Trump has reaffirmed his intention to impose tariffs on the European Union, stating that such measures will “definitely happen”

World » EU | February 3, 2025, Monday // 09:45

Trump Imposes Tariffs on Canada, Mexico, and China, Prompting Retaliation

US President Donald Trump has announced sweeping new tariffs on imports from China, Mexico, and Canad

World | February 2, 2025, Sunday // 10:34

Trump: Discussions with Russia on Ending Ukraine War Are Underway

US President Donald Trump has stated that active discussions are already taking place with Russia to end the war in Ukraine

World » Ukraine | February 2, 2025, Sunday // 10:21

Trump Threatens 100% Tariffs on BRICS Countries Over US Dollar Replacement

US President Donald Trump has threatened to impose 100% tariffs on BRICS member states if they move to replace the US dollar

World | January 31, 2025, Friday // 10:00
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from World

Mexico Capitulates to Trump’s Demands: Tariffs Paused Amid Border Agreement

US President Donald Trump and Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum have agreed to a one-month delay in the imposition of planned US tariffs

World | February 3, 2025, Monday // 18:42

Belgium’s New Government Takes Shape Under Flemish Nationalist Leadership

Bart De Wever was sworn in as Belgium's new prime minister on Monday

World » EU | February 3, 2025, Monday // 16:20

Sweden Clears Bulgarian Ship 'Vezhen' of Sabotage, Releases Crew

Sweden has released the Bulgarian ship Vezhen, concluding that there was no intentional sabotage in the severing of a telecommunications cable between Sweden and Latvia

World » EU | February 3, 2025, Monday // 15:15

Inflation in the Eurozone Hits Six-Month High as Energy Prices Surge

A Bulgarian national convicted in the UK’s largest welfare fraud scheme has been denied deportation as authorities continue efforts to locate the stolen funds

World » EU | February 3, 2025, Monday // 14:51

Trump Confirms Ongoing Talks with Ukraine and Russia

US President Donald Trump has confirmed that his administration is actively engaged in discussions with Ukraine, Russia, and other relevant parties

World » Ukraine | February 3, 2025, Monday // 11:02

Trump Warns EU Tariffs Are Coming as Canada, Mexico, and China Retaliate

Donald Trump has reaffirmed his intention to impose tariffs on the European Union, stating that such measures will “definitely happen”

World » EU | February 3, 2025, Monday // 09:45
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria