Elon Musk Slams USAID as "Criminal Organization" Amid Growing Scrutiny

Elon Musk has publicly condemned the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), calling it a "criminal organization" and stating that it is "time for it to die." He made the remarks in a post on X, responding to reports that USAID senior officials were placed on administrative leave after attempting to prevent Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) personnel from accessing agency systems.

The controversy comes amid growing speculation that U.S. President Donald Trump intends to dismantle USAID and integrate it into the State Department. CNN has reported that Trump's administration is exploring options to abolish the independent federal agency, with White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy Stephen Miller accusing USAID’s workforce of being predominantly Democratic.

On Saturday night, two top USAID officials were put on administrative leave after they allegedly obstructed DOGE personnel from gaining access to the agency’s headquarters in Washington, D.C. According to multiple sources, DOGE officials attempted to physically enter the premises but were initially stopped by USAID staff. Some sources stated that the DOGE personnel insisted on being granted access, even threatening to call U.S. Marshals if they were denied entry. Ultimately, DOGE officials were allowed inside.

Sources indicate that DOGE personnel sought access to security systems and personal files at USAID, with at least two sources confirming that they also attempted to access classified information. Such materials are typically restricted to individuals with security clearances and a demonstrated need to know. The incident has raised serious concerns in Congress, particularly among Democratic lawmakers who argue that eliminating a federal agency without congressional approval would be illegal.

Senator Jeanne Shaheen, ranking member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, voiced her concerns on Sunday, describing the situation as “incredibly serious and unprecedented.” She called for immediate clarification on whether individuals without proper clearance had accessed classified spaces or sensitive information. Shaheen added that bipartisan senators would convene as soon as the Senate reconvenes.

On the same day, Katie Miller, a Trump appointee in DOGE, appeared to confirm that classified information was accessed but maintained that it was done with appropriate security clearances. "No classified material was accessed without proper security clearances," she wrote in a post on X.

Meanwhile, USAID’s online presence was disrupted over the weekend. The agency’s website went dark, and a new page for USAID appeared on the U.S. State Department’s website. Additionally, USAID’s X account went offline on Saturday, adding to concerns that the agency is being deliberately dismantled.

The turmoil follows Trump’s executive order, issued shortly after his inauguration on January 20, pausing all foreign aid for 90 days. The order has caused widespread uncertainty, layoffs, and program shutdowns within USAID. Among those placed on leave are USAID Director of Security John Voorhees and his deputy, alongside dozens of other agency officials.

The situation escalated last week when around 60 senior USAID staff members were suspended amid allegations that they attempted to circumvent the foreign aid freeze. CNN also reported that another senior official was put on leave after attempting to reverse these suspensions upon finding no evidence of misconduct.

USAID, established in 1961 during President John F. Kennedy’s administration, has long been responsible for managing billions of dollars in humanitarian aid worldwide. The agency focuses on poverty alleviation, disease treatment, and disaster response. However, Trump's executive order and the latest actions against USAID personnel suggest an unprecedented effort to overhaul or eliminate the agency altogether.

