Unlicensed Botox Injections Leave 11 Women in Bulgaria with Serious Complications

February 3, 2025, Monday
At least 11 women in Bulgaria have suffered complications after receiving botulinum toxin injections from a person without medical education. Neli Georgieva, deputy chairwoman of the Association of Aesthetic Medicine Patients, reported the cases to the Bulgarian National Radio, stating that the affected women paid 250 leva each for the procedure. The individual who performed the injections is not of Bulgarian origin and, according to the women, is currently not in the country. After the first complaints surfaced, she changed her Instagram profile, adopting a new name and photo.

Among the affected women, three are in more serious condition, while a fourth sought medical attention at "Pirogov" hospital before being referred to the Military Medical Academy for further examination. Georgieva noted that the victims are considering filing a complaint with the police and the prosecutor’s office.

"Pirogov" confirmed that another woman, aged 47, was admitted with symptoms of iatrogenic botulism after receiving Botox at the same location as three previously hospitalized women. So far, four women have sought medical help there, with three remaining under treatment. One of the women who initially reported symptoms is not currently a patient of the hospital.

The number of women hospitalized due to complications from unlicensed botulinum toxin injections continues to rise. Another patient was admitted to "Pirogov" last night, bringing the total number of affected individuals seeking treatment there to seven. Five of them have been hospitalized.

Health authorities have launched an investigation into the case, and a meeting is scheduled between the Minister of Health and the "Medical Supervision" agency to address the issue. Officials from the Executive Agency have reviewed the reported cases at "Pirogov," confirming that the patients developed neurological symptoms in the days following the procedure. All of them underwent the treatment at the same beauty studio, operated by the same unlicensed individual.

