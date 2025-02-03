Vakarel Tragedy: Woman Confesses to Killing Her Two Children

The investigation into the double murder of two children in the village of Vakarel is ongoing, with the Sofia District Prosecutor's Office and the Ministry of Interior working to clarify all circumstances surrounding the case. According to unofficial sources from the investigation, all evidence points to the mother as the perpetrator. She allegedly committed the murders before attempting to take her own life.

The woman, a 32-year-old Ukrainian citizen with refugee status, has confessed to the crime and explained both the manner in which it was carried out and her motive. She has been officially charged with the murder of more than one person, in this case, her newborn son and five-year-old daughter, who were in a helpless state. The crime carries one of the most severe penalties—between 15 and 20 years in prison, life imprisonment, or life imprisonment without parole.

The children were found dead in an attic of the family home, with multiple stab wounds to the neck. Their father discovered them in their beds upon returning from Sofia, where he had been at the time of the crime. Prosecutors have stated that there is no evidence of domestic violence in the family. The accused has been detained for 72 hours, and in the coming days, the prosecution will request that the court impose the most severe measure—"detention in custody." The court hearing is expected to take place on Tuesday.

A forensic psychological examination is being prepared to determine whether the crime was an attempted "extended suicide," a situation in which an individual not only attempts to end their own life but also those of their closest relatives. The mother has indicated that she has "problems with her mind," but further assessments are needed to understand her mental state at the time of the incident. Conversations with specialists are ongoing to establish whether her actions were influenced by a severe psychological disorder.

Psychiatrist Dr. Vladimir Sotirov commented on the case, stating that such behavior is strongly indicative of a serious mental disorder. However, he emphasized that simply identifying the presence of a disorder is not enough. It is crucial to understand how the disorder influenced her thoughts, emotions, and behavior. Different mental conditions can manifest in drastically different ways—while one person with a particular disorder may direct harmful behavior toward themselves, another might act violently against close family members.

A criminal psychologist has also joined the investigation to assist in analyzing the woman's psychological state.

Source: BNT