Clouds, Rain, and Snow: Bulgaria's Weather on February 3

The weather across Bulgaria on February 3 will be mostly cloudy, with rain showers in some areas and snow in higher altitudes and the northeast. In contrast, the northwestern part of the country will experience mostly sunny conditions. Winds will vary, with a northwesterly direction prevailing in most regions, while Eastern Bulgaria will have a northeasterly wind. Daytime temperatures will range between 4°C and 5°C, reaching up to 12°C in the northeastern parts of Southern Bulgaria. In Sofia, temperatures will be around 7°C.

Along the Black Sea coast, the weather will remain mostly cloudy, with light rain showers expected. The wind will be moderate to strong from the north-northeast. Temperatures along the coast will be between 6°C and 9°C. The sea surface temperature will range from 8°C to 9°C. Wave heights will be between 1 and 2 degrees on the Douglas scale, increasing to 4 in the evening.

In the mountains, conditions will be predominantly cloudy, with snowfall expected. Winds will be moderate to strong, coming from the northwest. Temperatures will reach 4°C at an altitude of 1,200 meters, while at 2,000 meters, they will drop to minus 3°C.

Source: National Institute for Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH)