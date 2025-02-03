The United States is urging Ukraine to hold elections, potentially by the end of 2025, provided a ceasefire with Russia is established in the coming months. Keith Kellogg, President Donald Trump's special envoy for Ukraine and Russia, emphasized to Reuters that the suspended presidential and parliamentary elections must take place, noting that elections during wartime are common in many democracies. Kellogg further stressed that holding elections would strengthen Ukraine’s democracy, as it would allow multiple candidates to run.

Although the Trump administration is still developing a peace strategy, sources close to the White House indicate that officials are considering pushing Ukraine to hold elections as part of a ceasefire agreement. Some U.S. officials have suggested that an initial temporary ceasefire could precede formal negotiations, with the new election winner potentially overseeing further talks with Moscow. However, the Ukrainian government's response to this proposal remains uncertain, with President Volodymyr Zelensky stating that elections could take place if security guarantees are in place to prevent renewed Russian aggression.

At present, Ukrainian law prohibits elections under martial law, which has been in effect since February 2022. While the Trump administration has not formally requested elections by the end of the year, previous U.S. administrations raised the issue with Ukrainian officials, arguing that elections are crucial for democratic legitimacy. Ukrainian officials, however, have expressed concerns that elections during wartime could expose Ukraine to internal divisions and Russian disinformation campaigns.

On the other hand, Zelensky has warned against excluding Ukraine from any peace talks. He believes that it would be “very dangerous” for Kyiv to be left out of negotiations between the U.S. and Russia regarding the war. Zelensky stressed that both Ukraine and the EU should be involved in such talks to ensure that any agreement is effective. He further noted that Russia’s lack of willingness to negotiate and its military superiority on the battlefield complicate the situation, suggesting that President Trump could pressure Russia into negotiations by targeting Russia's energy and banking systems with sanctions, as well as continuing military support for Ukraine.

Zelensky’s concerns came after Trump mentioned that his administration was in "serious" discussions with Moscow about potential steps toward ending the war. Despite these talks, Zelensky reiterated the importance of direct negotiations between Ukraine and Russia, and emphasized that the U.S. should be a key player in securing a lasting peace. He has also stressed that any future security guarantees for Ukraine should involve U.S. participation.

The Ukrainian president also emphasized that NATO membership remains one of the most critical security guarantees for Ukraine. With a military of over 800,000 personnel, Zelensky argued that Ukraine’s inclusion in NATO would be beneficial for the alliance, especially if President Trump follows through on his stance to withdraw U.S. troops from overseas deployments. In this regard, Zelensky stated that NATO membership would be the "cheapest" option for Ukraine’s allies, and would send a strong signal to Russia that the U.S. decides who joins NATO, not Moscow.

Meanwhile, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte rejected the idea that Ukraine is losing the war, despite setbacks on the battlefield. Rutte noted that while the frontlines have shifted in Russia’s favor, the casualties on the Russian side are substantial, with 1,000 to 1,500 soldiers reportedly wounded or killed daily. He emphasized that the West’s primary goal should be to prevent Russia from achieving its objectives in Ukraine. Rutte also cautioned against underestimating Putin’s determination and warned that any peace agreement must be sustainable and prevent Russia from gaining even a single square kilometer of Ukrainian territory.

Elsewhere, the Ukrainian Air Force provided evidence of a Russian airstrike on a nursing home in Sudzha, Kursk Oblast, which killed four people and left many others injured. The Air Force presented automated software data showing the trajectory of a Russian-guided bomb launched at the building, which housed civilians and a Ukrainian police station. The bombing destroyed the building’s central section, and while many survived, the attack was widely condemned as a typical Russian military tactic targeting civilians.

Further on the front lines, Russian forces have continued their offensive on the Pokrovsk front in Donetsk Oblast, with heavy assaults near Sribne, Udachne, and Kotlyne. Despite the pressure, Ukrainian defense forces have held their ground, notably in Udachne, where a Ukrainian unit successfully repelled the Russian assault. Analysts note that Russian forces are suffering significant losses and are being forced to bring in reinforcements to maintain their offensive. The overall strategic objective for Russia appears to be the capture of key villages near Pokrovsk, which would pose a threat to Ukraine's industrial and coal production.

Additionally, former Ukrainian commander-in-chief Valerii Zaluzhnyi's suggestion in 2022 to launch an offensive in Russia’s Belgorod Oblast to protect Kharkiv has gained new attention. Major General Viktor Nazarov revealed that Zaluzhnyi had proposed blocking Belgorod to hinder Russia's ability to strike Kharkiv, a plan that was never carried out. However, the Ukrainian operation in Kursk Oblast in 2024 has been seen as a success, adhering to military strategy principles and catching Russian forces off guard.

As the conflict continues, Zelensky has stressed the need for further international support and security guarantees, which are crucial for Ukraine’s defense and its future stability. He remains committed to seeking a diplomatic resolution, but he insists that Ukraine’s involvement in negotiations is essential for any long-term peace agreement.

