Survey: Majority of Bulgarians Oppose Euro Adoption
A recent survey conducted by the "Myara" sociological agency reveals significant skepticism among Bulgarians regarding the adoption of the euro. The telephone poll, conducted between January 29 and 31 among 800 adult citizens, shows that 57.1% of respondents are firmly opposed to Bulgaria joining the eurozone. In contrast, 39% support the transition to the single European currency.
The study also highlights generational differences in attitudes towards the euro. Older respondents are more concerned about the change, influenced by nostalgia, misinformation, and negative campaigns. According to "Myara," addressing these concerns requires political will and efforts to better inform the public.
Breaking down the numbers further, 30% of those surveyed are not entirely against the euro but prefer its adoption at a later stage. Meanwhile, 25% of respondents support Bulgaria’s entry into the eurozone as early as next year. However, 40% are firmly against the country ever adopting the single currency.
The survey underscores the continued division in public opinion regarding Bulgaria’s potential accession to the eurozone, with strong opposition still prevailing.
Source: Myara
