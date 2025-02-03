Survey: Majority of Bulgarians Oppose Euro Adoption

Business » FINANCE | February 2, 2025, Sunday // 10:27
Bulgaria: Survey: Majority of Bulgarians Oppose Euro Adoption

A recent survey conducted by the "Myara" sociological agency reveals significant skepticism among Bulgarians regarding the adoption of the euro. The telephone poll, conducted between January 29 and 31 among 800 adult citizens, shows that 57.1% of respondents are firmly opposed to Bulgaria joining the eurozone. In contrast, 39% support the transition to the single European currency.

The study also highlights generational differences in attitudes towards the euro. Older respondents are more concerned about the change, influenced by nostalgia, misinformation, and negative campaigns. According to "Myara," addressing these concerns requires political will and efforts to better inform the public.

Breaking down the numbers further, 30% of those surveyed are not entirely against the euro but prefer its adoption at a later stage. Meanwhile, 25% of respondents support Bulgaria’s entry into the eurozone as early as next year. However, 40% are firmly against the country ever adopting the single currency.

The survey underscores the continued division in public opinion regarding Bulgaria’s potential accession to the eurozone, with strong opposition still prevailing.

Source: Myara

Finance » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: euro, Bulgaria, Eurozone

Related Articles:

EU Countries Join Forces to Strengthen Border Security at Bulgarian-Turkish Border

|

Bulgaria’s 3% Deficit Target for 2024 Seen as Increasingly Unlikely

|

Bulgaria Grants EU Blue Cards to Skilled Workers, Mainly from Russia, Ukraine, and Turkey

|

Clouds, Rain, and Snow: Bulgaria's Weather on February 3

|

Bulgaria’s Driving Course Prices Set to Exceed 2,000 Leva Amid New Regulations

|

Historic Milestone: Bulgaria Receives Its First F-16 Block 70 Fighter Jet

|
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Finance

Bulgaria’s 3% Deficit Target for 2024 Seen as Increasingly Unlikely

Kalin Hristov, former deputy governor of the Bulgarian National Bank and former finance minister, expressed concern over the public discourse on key economic issues

Business » Finance | February 3, 2025, Monday // 09:49

Bulgarian Economist: Window for Eurozone Membership is Closing Amid Shifting European Politics

Economist Nikola Yankov, a former deputy minister of economy in Bulgaria and currently leading the economic team of the "Blue Bulgaria" party, expressed on BNR concerns about the current political and economic direction in the country

Business » Finance | January 31, 2025, Friday // 13:25

Former PM Stanishev: Bulgaria More Prepared for the Euro Than Croatia

Former Bulgarian Prime Minister and former leader of the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP), Sergey Stanishev, has firmly endorsed the idea of Bulgaria joining the eurozone

Business » Finance | January 31, 2025, Friday // 08:04

Former Finance Minister: Bulgaria Needs 15 Billion in Debt as Budget Deficit Remains High

Former Finance Minister Simeon Dyankov has warned that Bulgaria's budgetary situation remains strained

Business » Finance | January 30, 2025, Thursday // 10:23

Bulgaria to Meet Eurozone's Final Price Stability Requirement This Month

Bulgaria is projected to meet the convergence criterion for price stability in January 2025, with expectations to continue achieving this for the rest of the year

Business » Finance | January 29, 2025, Wednesday // 13:00

Ready or Not? Bulgaria's Eurozone Entry Faces Political and Economic Hurdles

Bulgaria's readiness to join the eurozone has become a hot topic, with varying opinions emerging from politicians and parties

Business » Finance | January 29, 2025, Wednesday // 09:16
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria