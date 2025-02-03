Trump: Discussions with Russia on Ending Ukraine War Are Underway

World » UKRAINE | February 2, 2025, Sunday // 10:21
US President Donald Trump has stated that active discussions are already taking place with Russia to end the war in Ukraine. While speaking to journalists, he did not confirm nor deny whether he had personally spoken with Russian President Vladimir Putin but suggested that a meeting between them had already been scheduled. According to Trump, negotiations are ongoing, and he believes progress can be made toward ending the conflict. He reiterated that the war would never have started if he had been president at the time and emphasized that efforts are underway to reach a resolution.

When asked directly whether he had already communicated with Putin, Trump refused to give a clear answer but acknowledged that serious discussions were taking place. He stressed that his administration was working toward achieving a significant breakthrough and that a meeting was already planned. However, no details were provided about the nature of these talks or their potential outcomes.

Meanwhile, US Special Envoy for Ukraine and Russia, Keith Kellogg, expressed confidence that the war in Ukraine could end within months. In an interview with Fox News, he stated that Trump, known for his negotiation skills, could broker a deal between Moscow and Kyiv. Both Kellogg and Trump have previously suggested that an agreement could be reached within a month, although details of their strategy remain unclear. There is currently no political solution in place, and it is uncertain how any proposed settlement will be received by Ukraine.

Sources familiar with the matter have indicated that one possible approach involves Ukraine agreeing to hold presidential and parliamentary elections as part of an initial truce with Russia. However, it remains unclear whether Kyiv would accept such a proposal or under what conditions negotiations would proceed.

Amid these diplomatic discussions, Russian airstrikes have continued across Ukraine. Over the past 24 hours, 11 Ukrainians have been killed in the latest wave of attacks. Kellogg emphasized the need for a swift resolution, suggesting that a ceasefire within 100 days could serve as a foundation for a preliminary peace agreement. He argued that a short-term arrangement benefiting both sides would not only help Ukraine and Russia but also serve the interests of the United States and the global community by bringing an end to the ongoing hostilities.

