Tragedy in Bulgarian Town: Ukrainian Family’s Children Found Stabbed to Death

Two children were found brutally murdered in Vakarel, part of the Ihtiman municipality. The victims, a five-year-old girl and an eleven-year-old boy, were discovered in the attic of a rented house with multiple stab wounds, particularly in the neck area. They were found by their father, who immediately contacted the authorities. The family, originally from Ukraine, had been living in Bulgaria for two and a half years with refugee status.

The Ministry of Interior and the Prosecutor’s Office confirmed the incident, stating that a report was filed just before 2:00 p.m. yesterday. Law enforcement officers secured the area, and an investigation is underway under the supervision of the District Prosecutor’s Office. The mother of the children is suspected of committing the crime. She initially fled the scene but later returned and was detained by authorities. Officials stated that she has not yet been officially charged or questioned as a witness.

Deputy Director of the Sofia Directorate of the Interior, Commissioner Georgi Kalaidzhiev, reported that numerous pieces of material evidence, including knives, have been collected from the scene. However, expert examinations of the seized objects are still pending. Investigators are continuing to gather evidence, and further questioning of the father is taking place. Due to the ongoing pre-trial proceedings, officials have refrained from disclosing further details.

According to reports, after allegedly committing the murders, the mother attempted suicide. She has been held in custody for 24 hours, a period that is set to expire soon. Authorities are expected to conduct a psychiatric evaluation of the woman.

Sofia District Prosecutor Natalia Nikolova, who was present at the crime scene, stated that the children were likely asleep when they were attacked. She emphasized that the investigation is ongoing and that more evidence is being collected to determine whether the mother is responsible for the killings.

Law enforcement vehicles remain at the scene, and access to the area has been restricted. Police are diverting traffic from nearby residential streets as the investigation continues.

