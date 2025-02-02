Russian Missile Strikes Cause Devastation in Odesa, Zaporizhzhia, and Poltava

Explosions rocked Odesa on Friday evening as Russian forces launched a ballistic missile attack on the historic center of the city. The Ukrainian Air Force had issued warnings about the threat from the south shortly before the first strikes were reported. Local authorities later confirmed significant damage to UNESCO-protected areas, including a number of historical and cultural landmarks.

At 19:17, the military warned of a possible ballistic missile attack, followed by an explosion at 19:23, as reported by Oleh Kiper, Head of Odesa Oblast Military Administration. Local media, including the Dumska news agency, later confirmed that the Bristol Hotel had sustained damage. Another explosion was reported at 19:56, with Kiper later stating that Russian forces had targeted Odesa’s historic district with missiles.

President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed the attack, stating that early reports suggested the use of ballistic missiles. He condemned the strikes, which hit civilian infrastructure, and reiterated that air defense remains a top priority for Ukraine, emphasizing continued efforts to secure additional support from international partners. The mayor of Odesa confirmed that two people were injured and that a building under enhanced protection had been damaged. The attack also led to temporary disruptions in the city’s public transportation, with trolleybuses 7 and 9 rerouting to the railway station.

Norwegian diplomats were among those present at the site of the missile strike. Zelensky described the attack as deliberate, calling Russian forces “terrorists” and confirming that Norwegian diplomatic representatives had been in the immediate vicinity of the explosions. Fortunately, no fatalities were reported.

By 22:11, Kiper updated the casualty count to three injured, including a young man with a head injury who was taken to the hospital. The strike caused extensive destruction to multiple historical sites, including literary, history, local heritage, and archaeology museums, as well as a museum of Western and Eastern art and the city’s philharmonic. Many of these buildings had their windows shattered and facades damaged.

In another large-scale attack, Russian forces targeted Zaporizhzhia with 18 Shahed drones overnight between January 31 and February 1. The strikes damaged an educational institution, several houses, and vehicles. Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration head Ivan Fedorov shared images of the destruction, showing one of the damaged homes. Municipal services have begun clearing the aftermath of the attack.

Meanwhile, the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) reported that Russian forces are continuing their slow advances in eastern Ukraine, particularly around Kupiansk, in an apparent attempt to satisfy Russian President Vladimir Putin’s long-term military objectives. The report indicated that Russian troops were working to encircle Kupiansk and cross the Oskil River in Kharkiv Oblast. Analysts noted that Russian forces had intensified operations near Dvorichna as part of a broader campaign on the Kupiansk, Borova, and Lyman fronts.

Geolocation data suggests that Russian troops have recently made small territorial gains north of Dvorichna and northwest of Novomlynsk. The 6th Combined Arms Army of the Leningrad Military District is leading operations in the region, while the 1st Guards Tank Army is attempting to expand Russian control south of Kupiansk. ISW analysts believe Russian commanders are preparing for a prolonged campaign lasting several months to encircle Kupiansk. The Russian military appears to be focusing on slow, methodical advances rather than large-scale mechanized breakthroughs.

Elsewhere, Ukrainian authorities reported a large-scale missile strike on Kharkiv and its surrounding areas on the morning of February 1. Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, initially reported multiple strikes, with one woman critically injured. The casualty count later rose to five, with one confirmed fatality. Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov stated that the attack was carried out using a Shahed drone.

In Poltava, Russian forces struck a residential building on February 1, killing three people and injuring ten others, including a child. The attack caused extensive destruction, collapsing an entrance from the ground floor to the fourth floor and igniting a fire. Neighboring buildings and several vehicles were also damaged. Rescue operations were ongoing as emergency services worked to clear the site.

Meanwhile, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that over the past 24 hours, Russian troops had conducted 134 combat clashes across the front lines. Ukrainian forces successfully repelled 61 Russian assaults on the Pokrovsk front, where Russian troops attempted to advance near 16 settlements. In addition to attacks on Kharkiv, Kupiansk, and Lyman, Russian forces carried out multiple unsuccessful offensives on the Siversk, Kramatorsk, and Toretsk fronts. On the Prydniprovske front, Russian troops launched four attacks but withdrew after suffering losses.

In Sumy, the death toll from a Russian strike on a high-rise building on January 30 has risen to ten. A 76-year-old woman, who was initially rescued from the rubble, later succumbed to her injuries in the hospital. Sixteen others were injured in the attack, which was carried out using a drone.

Ukraine continues to launch counterstrikes against Russian infrastructure. Ukrainian forces reportedly hit an oil refinery in Volgograd Oblast as part of a broader campaign targeting Russian energy and defense facilities. Meanwhile, Western allies have announced additional military aid for Ukraine. The United Kingdom, Finland, and Czechia unveiled immediate and long-term support packages on January 31.

Amid ongoing military tensions, Moldova and Transnistria have agreed to accept a European Union aid package that includes funding for gas purchases for the breakaway region, further diminishing Russia’s economic leverage over Transnistria.

Despite battlefield setbacks, Russia appears to be preparing for a prolonged war. ISW analysts believe that Putin has no intention of ending the conflict in the near future and is willing to commit to a slow, grinding campaign rather than seeking a rapid victory. Russian military doctrine appears to favor gradual encirclements of Ukrainian-held towns and settlements, which require extensive planning, logistics, and manpower.

As fighting intensifies, Russian forces have also ramped up efforts to close the remaining Ukrainian pocket west of Kurakhove. Analysts suggest that capturing this area would allow Russia to redeploy troops for future offensives toward the Donetsk-Dnipropetrovsk administrative border. Meanwhile, Ukrainian defenses continue to hold key positions, inflicting significant losses on Russian troops and equipment.

Sources: