Historic Milestone: Bulgaria Receives Its First F-16 Block 70 Fighter Jet

Bulgaria has officially received its first F-16 Block 70 fighter jet at a ceremony held at Lockheed Martin’s production facility in Greenville, South Carolina. The handover marks a key milestone in the country’s efforts to modernize its air force, with a total of 16 aircraft ordered from the United States.

The event was attended by Defense Minister Atanas Zapryanov, along with representatives from Lockheed Martin, the US Congress and Senate, the Department of Defense, the US Air Force, and local officials. The aircraft, which bears the Bulgarian flag on its tail, is the first in a batch that will gradually be delivered to Bulgaria. Two of the jets are expected to arrive on Bulgarian soil by the end of March.

Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov highlighted the significance of the acquisition, emphasizing that it strengthens Bulgaria’s strategic defense partnership with the United States. He noted that the advanced capabilities of the F-16 Block 70 will enhance Bulgaria’s combat aviation and ensure full interoperability with NATO and EU allies.

According to Bulgarian pilots undergoing training, while the new fighter jet retains the familiar structure of the F-16, its avionics are closer to those of fifth-generation aircraft, making it one of the most advanced fighter jets currently available. More than 30 Bulgarian engineers and technicians are being trained in the US to maintain and service the new fleet, with some already completing their training and returning home.

Defense Minister Zapryanov described the delivery as a historic moment for the Bulgarian Air Force, marking the beginning of a transition to Western military aviation technology. The acquisition of these multi-role fighters is expected to significantly boost the country’s defense capabilities.

