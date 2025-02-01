Medical Air Ambulance Crashes in Philadelphia, Killing Six

A medical transport aircraft carrying six people, including a child who had just completed treatment for a severe medical condition, crashed into a residential neighborhood in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The incident occurred shortly after the Learjet 55 air ambulance took off around 6 p.m. local time (23:00 GMT) on Friday, resulting in a massive explosion that set multiple homes on fire, as captured in footage broadcast by local media.

Jet Rescue Air Ambulance, the operator of the aircraft, stated that the plane was carrying four crew members, along with the child and her mother, who were returning home. In a statement, the company said it could not confirm any survivors. Mexico’s foreign ministry later confirmed that all six individuals on board were Mexican citizens.

The child had been receiving treatment at Shriners Children’s Philadelphia hospital and was en route to her home country when the crash occurred. According to Jet Rescue spokesperson Shai Gold, the flight was scheduled to make a stop in Missouri before reaching its final destination in Tijuana, Mexico, approximately 1,800 kilometers (1,100 miles) southwest of Philadelphia. Hospital spokesperson Mel Bower confirmed that the patient was being transported through a contracted air ambulance service.

Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker, speaking at the crash site, described the situation as an “all hands on deck” emergency. Several houses and vehicles were engulfed in flames as emergency responders worked to control the fire and assess the damage. Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro expressed his condolences to those affected, stating, “We know there will be loss in this region” and offering prayers for the victims.

US President Donald Trump also reacted to the tragedy, acknowledging the efforts of first responders and expressing sorrow over the loss of life. “So sad to see the plane go down in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. More innocent souls lost. Our people are totally engaged,” he wrote on social media.

The accident follows another major aviation disaster earlier in the week when an American Airlines passenger plane and a US Army Black Hawk helicopter collided in midair over Washington, DC, killing 67 people. That incident marked the deadliest plane crash in the United States since 2009.