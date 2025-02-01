Medical Air Ambulance Crashes in Philadelphia, Killing Six

World | February 1, 2025, Saturday // 10:51
Bulgaria: Medical Air Ambulance Crashes in Philadelphia, Killing Six

A medical transport aircraft carrying six people, including a child who had just completed treatment for a severe medical condition, crashed into a residential neighborhood in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The incident occurred shortly after the Learjet 55 air ambulance took off around 6 p.m. local time (23:00 GMT) on Friday, resulting in a massive explosion that set multiple homes on fire, as captured in footage broadcast by local media.

Jet Rescue Air Ambulance, the operator of the aircraft, stated that the plane was carrying four crew members, along with the child and her mother, who were returning home. In a statement, the company said it could not confirm any survivors. Mexico’s foreign ministry later confirmed that all six individuals on board were Mexican citizens.

The child had been receiving treatment at Shriners Children’s Philadelphia hospital and was en route to her home country when the crash occurred. According to Jet Rescue spokesperson Shai Gold, the flight was scheduled to make a stop in Missouri before reaching its final destination in Tijuana, Mexico, approximately 1,800 kilometers (1,100 miles) southwest of Philadelphia. Hospital spokesperson Mel Bower confirmed that the patient was being transported through a contracted air ambulance service.

Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker, speaking at the crash site, described the situation as an “all hands on deck” emergency. Several houses and vehicles were engulfed in flames as emergency responders worked to control the fire and assess the damage. Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro expressed his condolences to those affected, stating, “We know there will be loss in this region” and offering prayers for the victims.

US President Donald Trump also reacted to the tragedy, acknowledging the efforts of first responders and expressing sorrow over the loss of life. “So sad to see the plane go down in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. More innocent souls lost. Our people are totally engaged,” he wrote on social media.

The accident follows another major aviation disaster earlier in the week when an American Airlines passenger plane and a US Army Black Hawk helicopter collided in midair over Washington, DC, killing 67 people. That incident marked the deadliest plane crash in the United States since 2009.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Philadelphia, medical, air ambulance

Related Articles:

Bulgaria Anticipates Arrival of Second Air Ambulance Helicopter in 2025

Bulgaria is preparing to receive its second air ambulance helicopter, expected in January 2025

Society » Health | October 21, 2024, Monday // 12:11

Alarming: Delivery of New Medical Helicopters to Bulgaria Delayed Until 2025

The delivery of two new medical helicopters to Bulgaria has been delayed until early next year

Society » Health | October 3, 2024, Thursday // 14:00

Varna Health Inspectorate Clears Doctor of Overcharging Foreign Tourists

The Regional Health Inspectorate (RHI) in Varna conducted an investigation following reports that Dr. Zdravko Damyanov, a physician at a medical center in the "Central" hotel in the "Golden Sands" resort near Varna

Society » Health | August 9, 2024, Friday // 08:48

Harris and Walz Kick Off Campaign in Philadelphia Amid High Hopes

Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris and her vice-presidential running mate, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, made their first joint campaign appearance in Philadelphia

World | August 7, 2024, Wednesday // 09:05

Tourists Hit with Exorbitant Medical Fees at Golden Sands: 1,500 Leva for Simple Examination

A family from Lithuania paid nearly 1,500 leva (750 euros) for an examination and treatment for their 9-year-old daughter at a private medical practice in the "Golden Sands" resort near Varna

Business » Tourism | August 7, 2024, Wednesday // 07:09

Bulgaria to Launch Emergency Air Assistance by End of May

Bulgaria is set to establish its emergency air assistance service by the end of May, marking a significant step forward in the country's healthcare infrastructure

Society » Health | April 30, 2024, Tuesday // 16:56
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from World

US Urges Ukraine to Hold Elections Amid Ceasefire Talks with Russia

The United States is urging Ukraine to hold elections, potentially by the end of 2025, provided a ceasefire with Russia is established in the coming months

World » Ukraine | February 2, 2025, Sunday // 14:49

Trump Imposes Tariffs on Canada, Mexico, and China, Prompting Retaliation

US President Donald Trump has announced sweeping new tariffs on imports from China, Mexico, and Canad

World | February 2, 2025, Sunday // 10:34

Trump: Discussions with Russia on Ending Ukraine War Are Underway

US President Donald Trump has stated that active discussions are already taking place with Russia to end the war in Ukraine

World » Ukraine | February 2, 2025, Sunday // 10:21

Russian Missile Strikes Cause Devastation in Odesa, Zaporizhzhia, and Poltava

Explosions rocked Odesa on Friday evening as Russian forces launched a ballistic missile attack on the historic center of the city

World » Ukraine | February 1, 2025, Saturday // 11:11

Sweden Maintains 'Vezhen' as Prime Suspect in Baltic Sea Cable Damage Despite New Detention in Norway

Norwegian authorities have detained the Russian crew of a Norwegian-owned vessel in connection with the severing of an undersea fiber optic cable between Sweden and Latvia

World » EU | January 31, 2025, Friday // 18:38

European Commission Takes Action Against Bulgaria for Non-Compliance with EU Regulations

The European Commission (EC) has presented data regarding several criminal proceedings linked to the enforcement of EU law, with Bulgaria involved in seven of these cases

World » EU | January 31, 2025, Friday // 15:04
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria