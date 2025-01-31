Investigation Underway After 9-Year-Old Child Dies at School in Veliko Tarnovo

A 9-year-old girl has died at a school in Veliko Tarnovo, and an investigation is underway to determine the cause of death. The Veliko Tarnovo District Prosecutor's Office is leading the investigation, which aims to clarify the circumstances surrounding the incident.

At 2:30 p.m. today, the city's district administration received a report about the child's sudden death. According to initial findings, the girl collapsed during an afternoon class and passed away shortly after.

Pre-trial proceedings have been initiated under Article 123 of the Criminal Code. Investigators from the District Investigation Department are conducting urgent investigative actions, including questioning witnesses and carrying out an on-site examination. A forensic medical examination will be conducted once the necessary results are obtained to establish the exact cause of death.

The investigation remains ongoing under the supervision of the Veliko Tarnovo District Prosecutor's Office.

Source: BNT