Bulgaria Grants EU Blue Cards to Skilled Workers, Mainly from Russia, Ukraine, and Turkey
Social Minister Borislav Gutsanov recently responded to an inquiry from MP Martin Dimitrov regarding the number of highly skilled workers who have been granted permission to work in Bulgaria under the "Blue Card" system. Dimitrov noted that the process for obtaining residence and access to the labor market in Bulgaria has been significantly simplified and improved.
According to the Migration Directorate, between June and December 2024, 492 third-country nationals were granted the right to long-term residence and work in Bulgaria under the EU Blue Card scheme. These individuals primarily come from Russia, Ukraine, Turkey, India, Cuba, Belarus, Egypt, and Israel.
In 2023, a total of 955 third-country nationals were issued Blue Cards, with 1,195 positive opinions granted by the Employment Agency. Among these, the largest number of Blue Cards were given to Russian nationals (486), followed by citizens of Belarus and Turkey (79 each), Ukraine (52), Cuba (44), and India (36). Other nationalities, such as Serbia, Tunisia, and the Philippines, also received Blue Cards, albeit in smaller numbers.
The Minister emphasized that attracting and retaining highly qualified foreign workers in Bulgaria relies not only on easing access through legislative changes but also on the efforts of Bulgarian employers. It is crucial for employers to offer competitive working conditions to retain skilled workers and meet the standards of other EU countries.
