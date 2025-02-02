EU Auditors Highlight Misleading Food Labels Affecting Consumers

Society | February 2, 2025, Sunday // 09:28
Bulgaria: EU Auditors Highlight Misleading Food Labels Affecting Consumers

EU auditors have raised concerns about food labelling, with consumers often facing confusion and misdirection due to misleading claims. A special report by the Bulgarian Meat Processors Association highlights the growing complexity of food labels, which, while intended to inform, can instead overwhelm and mislead European shoppers. Labels often contain claims, symbols, and slogans that aim to make products more appealing, such as being “healthy,” “organic,” or “gluten-free,” but these can be misleading.

The European Court of Auditors (ECA) found that despite EU rules requiring labels to provide basic information, there are significant gaps in legislation and weaknesses in oversight, leading to confusion rather than clarity. Kate Pentus-Rosimannus, a member of the ECA, pointed out that food companies are becoming increasingly creative with the information on their labels, while EU regulations struggle to keep up with the rapidly changing market. As a result, the EU’s 450 million consumers may be misled, intentionally or not.

One example of misleading labelling is the allowance of nutrition and health claims on products high in fat, sugar, or salt. Products like energy bars, for instance, may be advertised as “high in protein” even when they contain excessive amounts of sugar or fat. Additionally, health claims related to herbal ingredients, such as “boosts energy recovery” or “improves fitness,” often lack scientific backing and can confuse consumers.

Allergy sufferers also face difficulties with labelling, as products may carry vague warnings like “may contain [allergen],” limiting their choices. Meanwhile, vegetarians and vegans are affected by the absence of clear definitions for these products within the EU, leading to inconsistent labelling of whether a product is suitable for such diets. These issues underline the need for clearer, more standardized regulations to help consumers make informed decisions.

