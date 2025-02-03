Sofia Municipality Plans Major Green Space Upgrades for 2025

In 2024, the Sofia Municipality allocated over 1 million leva for the design of 51 green spaces across all 24 districts of the capital. These plans are part of an initiative to enhance parks and inter-block areas throughout Sofia, aiming to provide residents with more opportunities for recreation, sports, and outdoor activities. By 2025, the municipality plans to create new parks and gardens while improving existing green spaces in the city.

The municipality has already completed investment projects for 29 of the 51 locations, including five new green areas in the districts of "Serdika", "Kremikovtsi", "Bankya", "Pancharevo", and "Ovcha Kupel." The remaining 22 projects are under construction, with a focus on developing long-awaited spaces for citizens to enjoy. Among the priorities for 2025 will be the improvement of inter-block spaces, which will be crucial for creating more community-friendly areas.

One of the major projects includes the design of a new park in the "Lozenets" district, covering 3,000 square meters. The park will feature two playgrounds, a gym, a dog park, a stage, a sports field, and an automated toilet. This area, located in the "Vitosha" district, had a lack of recreational spaces, prompting the regional administration to conduct expropriation procedures and seek input from local residents.

A significant green space development is planned for Ovcha Kupel, where a 10,000-square-meter area between Montevideo Street and Petya Dubarova Street will be transformed. The project aims to address issues such as broken pavement and muddy spots that contribute to dust and air pollution. In its place, two playgrounds, a board game area, a gym, a rock garden, seasonal flowers, shrubs, and over 100 trees will be planted.

Sofia’s larger parks are already recognized as great recreational spots, but the municipality is focusing on improving neighborhood spaces as well, to allow residents to engage in outdoor activities close to their homes. The municipality’s commitment to expanding green areas is reflected in a record budget of over 5 million leva for nearly 40 civic projects in Sofia this year. Notably, the lighting systems of Hippodrome Park and Zaimov Park will also undergo renovation.

A new park in the Mladost district has already been designed, with public procurement for its construction currently underway. These ongoing efforts underline the municipality’s goal to gradually transform Sofia’s neighborhoods into more vibrant and livable spaces.

