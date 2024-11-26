Three Women Killed in Fatal Road Accident in Silistra Region

Society » INCIDENTS | January 31, 2025, Friday // 18:20
Bulgaria: Three Women Killed in Fatal Road Accident in Silistra Region

A tragic road accident in Bulgaria has claimed the lives of three women in the Silistra region. The collision occurred on the road between the villages of Poroyno and Chernolik, and was reported to authorities shortly after noon. According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, two vehicles crashed head-on, resulting in the immediate deaths of three women.

The victims included a 43-year-old woman driving one of the cars and her two passengers, aged 38 and 39. The driver of the second vehicle was injured and transported to a hospital in Silistra for medical treatment.

This accident is part of a broader issue in the region, where, in December 2024 alone, there were 21 road incidents, five of which were serious. These accidents resulted in one fatality and left six individuals injured, as reported by the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Source: BNT

Tags: accident, Silistra, women

